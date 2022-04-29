‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue’: Freddy Has a One Man Job in Preview of Friday’s Episode

Freddy Dodge is in a jam and has to also handle a one man job on Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue on the Discovery Channel. It appears that he will have to be the man to fix a spray bar. He is the man on the spot as he’s working to rescue a father-son operation on Friday night’s episode. We get a sneak peek at what’s going to happen, though.

Tough Work Awaits Freddy As This ‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue’ Episode Reveals

Freddy is on his own to rescue this father/son operation.



But first, he has to fix this spray bar without any help from Juan. #GoldRush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue Friday is all new Friday at 9P on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/lGbQLxBxYl — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) April 28, 2022

Let’s take a look and see where the show is filmed. Freddy and Juan Ibarra keep themselves busy and on the movie. This team works in Alaska, Oregon, Colorado, and Arizona. When one watches the show, there are a lot of natural backdrops that make the beauty of the show worth watching.

Some people who watch the show a lot or even a little might wonder if Freddy and Juan are good friends off the TV. Dodge addressed this in a December 2020 interview on Josh Gates Tonight on Facebook. Freddy says, “There’s nobody on this planet I’d rather work with than Juan. He’s good at what he does, and he’s a good person, and he knows his stuff.”

Juan Ibarra Shares What It’s Like To Work Alongside Dodge

That’s swell, so what do you say, Juan? “To be able to work with such an accomplished person as Fred and to learn from him,” he says, “you know I can’t think of any better way to be able to spend the Summer. You know, we travel around the country, help these folks out, and I’m learning day in day out from Fred. How he reads the ground, how he reads the sluice boxes.” He calls working with Dodge an “opportunity of a lifetime.” Ibarra also says, “I couldn’t think of a better person or a better mentor to teach me than Fred.” Talk about some brotherly love going down here.

In another interview, Dodge reveals what makes filming his show so difficult. He also addresses what it was like to do so during a pandemic. “We were diligent on being safe, wearing masks, staying isolated the best we could, but it makes it difficult like for sourcing parts that you need and steel and other things,” he says. “So it really added another difficulty factor to helping these people out. But at the same time, that’s what caused a lot of the problems, these people out there trying to making a living was because of the coronavirus. So just do the best you can.” These guys work well together and it appears they will be doing so for a longer period of time.