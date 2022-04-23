‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue’ Previews Operations in Montana Taking ‘Dangerous Turn’

The popular Discovery Channel series Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue has long been a hit among the gold rush fans. In fact, this long-running Discovery Channel series has been noted to be one of the original show, Gold Rush’s most successful spin-off series.

And, it’s easy to see what it is that we love about this show. There is never a lack of excitement in this series. Especially as Freddy Dodge and his team work diligently to do their best work among the mines. All while facing some difficult – and often dangerous situations.

Recently, the Gold Rush Instagram page shared a clip of the upcoming Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue episode. And it is full of the suspense that we all expect from the popular series.

“A mine rescue in Montana is about to take a dangerous turn,” the Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue Instagram post reads.

Additionally, the Instagram post begins with an unsettling moment as the camera pans through a forest toward some heavy equipment. Forboding music accompanies the clip. Suddenly, we hear a cell phone vibrate. Freddy Dodge’s right-hand man picks up the phone and begins talking about a turned-over truck. Juan first asks if everyone is okay. Then he breaks the news to Dodge – the truck’s load is gone. It was lost on the road.

‘Gold Rush’ Brings Some Successful Spin-offs To the Popular Franchise

During the years, the massively successful Discovery Channel series Gold Rush has borne multiple spin-offs. However, few have seen the sort of success Mine Rescue has found in the show’s two seasons on the air.

Since 2010, Gold Rush has given viewers 12 exciting seasons along with multiple additional spin-offs over the years. The most recent of which is the Todd Hoffman-led series Hoffman Family Gold.

This new series features former Gold Rush player Todd Hoffman as he and members of his family; including his father Jack and son hunter as they continue a search for gold. Joining the Hoffmans in the series are Hoffman Family Gold crew members Jim Thurber, Andy Spinks, and Randy Hubler.

“Love him or hate him, fans of Discovery’s #1-rated show Gold Rush have watched Todd Hoffman from the very beginning,” reads a description of the Discovery Channel series.

“When the original dreamer took to mining and launched the franchise,” the Hoffman Family Gold description continues.

Additionally, the Discovery Channel description of the popular spin-off notes that Todd Hoffman is “banking his future mining career on turning around a rundown mine far off the grid 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska.”

“Todd has excavated mine after mine for a chance to strike it rich in gold,” the release adds.