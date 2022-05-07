‘Gold Rush: Hoffman Family Gold’: The Hoffmans Need a Big Push in Preview of Friday’s Episode

Todd Hoffman and his family are really up against a deadline in the Gold Rush show Hoffman Family Gold. Things are quite serious. As you can see in the clip below, there is a need for more gold and like right now. They are so close to reaching that $1 million plateau. Yet the family needs 101 more ounces to get there. Can they get the job done? Let’s take a look and see what they are saying about their predicament.

Hoffmans Are Up Against It In ‘Gold Rush’ Episode Of Their Show

They know what they need to do. Tune into this episode on Friday night and see how things shake out. Hoffman was a part of Gold Rush before he left in 2018. There were some relationships that were damaged and he needed to work on them. “Reality TV has its good points,” he said in an interview. “It also has its bad points. Sometimes, reality TV can damage the way it’s all put together. The secret sauce so to speak. There was some damage in the relationship between me and [my son] Hunter. It was just time.

“When you do feel that way, you have to choose family first,” Hoffman, who would only come back to a show unless it let him be himself, said. “You can’t just stay on a show, and you’re hurting your relationships. You pick your family first. We needed a break. Having your kids grow up in front of a TV is not exactly healthy at all for every family.”

Parker Schnabel and Hoffman had their moments on Gold Rush. One could even say that they had a feud between them. Did Schnabel feel sad for Hoffman? The short answer is no. “Not really,” he said in a 2017 interview. “You know, he left a very successful season in the Yukon. There’s a reason that we all come up here to mine. There’s a lot of gold up here. You know, you can’t always get what you want as far as being close to home and finding all the gold.”

His Faith In Christianity Plays A Big Role For Todd These Days

One of the things that does matter to Hoffman is his faith in Christianity. “Most of us on our team are Christians, not that we’re poster boys for the faith,” Hoffman said in an interview with Business Insider. “But we do encourage a lot of people in our faith…They’re watching me, and if I can encourage them by going after it, we might be able to join together and maybe change this economy.” Hoffman said when it comes to the subject of relationships, “I try to encourage people to go out and try it again.”