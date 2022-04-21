‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Gives Advice for Those Looking To Get Into Mining

Parker Schnabel of Gold Rush fame has definitely learned a few things while out digging for his fortune in Alaska. The gold miner also has found himself to be one of the show’s brightest stars. It might even give some people pause to consider taking a risk and getting into the world of mining themselves. What does Parker Schnabel think about others taking the plunge?

Parker Schnabel of ‘Gold Rush’ Says People Who Want To Try Mining Should Do So

“I would recommend it, I think it’s something worth trying,” Schnabel said in an interview with The Maelstrom. “I wouldn’t recommend pouring your life savings into mining. But I think if you’re getting a job doing it for the summer it’s not that hard to do, there are a lot of jobs both in the Yukon and Alaska. So go give it a shot. You’ve got nothing but some time to lose.” There’s some wisdom to take home to the bank, metaphorically speaking.

The Gold Rush star also has a few words about his career highlight. This interview with him was done back in 2019, so he’s looking back at highlights up to that point. “That’s a tough one,” he said. “I’d say overall the first time I went out to Dawson was really enjoyable and getting to know everyone there.

“It’s just a wonderful mining community that’s made up of some of the best people in the world and I’m really glad to have become, or feel like I’m becoming a part of that,” Schnabel said. “Seven years on I still feel like an outsider all the time, but I really like the Yukon and them and that whole process. I wouldn’t quite say it’s one moment, but that’s my answer.”

Mining Captain Talks About Losing Rick Ness Off Of His Crew

For those who have watched the show over the years, you have seen Schnabel and Rick Ness have their moments. When asked about them, Schnabel offer some words about his former teammate and now fellow captain.

“We had two big hurdles to jump this season,” Schnabel shared with The Guide Online. “The first one, of course, we had a foreman, Rick Ness, quit and went out on his own mining. Overcoming that for our business was a [sic] difficult, and we had to deal with the fallout of that, and I had to figure it all out. It created a bit of a power vacuum that caused some issues as you guys will see on the show.” That’s probably a reference to Brennan Ruault. He left Schnabel’s crew and would start working for Ness. Catch this show on the Discovery Channel right now.