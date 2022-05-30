‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ Is Heading to New Zealand: What To Know

It’s been two years since the Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season 4 finale, but fan-favorite gold miner Parker Schnabel is returning to the hunt at last. The fifth season of the Gold Rush spin-off is slated to premiere Friday, June 17 on Discovery and Discovery+ and will feature an exciting twist – Parker’s Trail is headed to New Zealand.

In Season 5 of Parker’s Trail, young mining expert Parker Schnabel will take his search for gold halfway around the world. A recent press release from Discovery Channel revealed a few incredible details about the coming episodes.

“On an adventure of a lifetime, 27-year-old Parker Schnabel is traveling further than ever before in search of gold,” the statement reads. “Parker and his friends head to New Zealand – land of sharks, hobbits, big gold and revolutionary mining gear. To gain an edge back home, the crew head deep into the wilderness to explore all that this unique land has to offer and take Parker’s mining to the next level.”

“Never one to back down from a challenge, Parker also sets out to scale Franz Josef Glacier, find the source of New Zealand’s famous West Coast Gold, and jet down the Kokatahi River,” the statement continued. “However, Parker’s biggest test of all will be facing his fears with a gold prospecting dive with sharks.”

‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ Star Parker Schnabel Gives Advice to Aspiring Miners

Though only 27 years old, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail star Parker Schnabel already has a wealth of knowledge and experience in mining. Schnabel first got involved with mining at the young age of five. Though he hadn’t yet reached elementary school, Parker was eager to help at his grandfather’s mining company, Big Nugget.

By the time he was 18, Parker Schnabel was a full-time miner. He took over day to day operations of Big Nugget after his grandfather retired and immediately proved his talent for finding gold. And rather than going to college as his parents wished, he poured his college fund into mining.

It was a risk, but Parker Schnabel’s gamble paid off. He became a mansion owner before the age of 30, and has a net worth of $8 million. As such, it’s no surprise there are many prospective miners hoping to follow in his footsteps.

“I would recommend it, I think it’s something worth trying,” Schnabel explained in an interview with The Malestrom. “I wouldn’t recommend pouring your life savings into mining. But I think if you’re getting a job doing it for the summer, it’s not that hard to do. There are a lot of jobs both in the Yukon and Alaska. So go give it a shot. You’ve got nothing but some time to lose.”