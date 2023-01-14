Golden Globes 2023 TV Ratings Plummet to Embarrassing Low

The ratings are in for the 2023 Golden Globes and they are not good or impressive at all for any fans of awards shows. The show had 6.2 million viewers, which is its lowest total since 2008. Now, the show that year was during a writers’ strike.

How bad has it gotten for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael? It’s dropped 66 percent in viewership since 2020. The show had a 10 percent decline from just last year alone. Fans might be interested in seeing who wins what awards.

Golden Globes Gives Fans Something To See If They Want To Do So

But it looks like, on the whole, people don’t want to sit through long awards shows. And the Globes were set up for a three-hour block of time but ran over by a few minutes. People interested in watching who wins what awards might go to Twitter and save their time.

Apparently, with the time element in place, people just would rather get the results without a lot of hoopla. Shows like the Golden Globes are a time when actors and directors thank those who have supported their work. But this might simply be too much to take for some viewers. They want to see short and sweet speeches. They would love to see winners just take a couple of minutes and express their thanks.

There are moments that people will talk about for years to come. For instance, Austin Butler talking about Elvis’ voice and Eddie Murphy talking about Will Smith will be remembered. But that is about it from the show. Of course, winners will be recognized and receive their awards.

Maybe Lone Memory From Golden Globes Will Be A Sad One

This awards show, though, in hindsight will have a sad memory attached to it. It marked the final time that Lisa Marie Presley appeared in public. Two days after the awards show, she died at 54 years old after suffering cardiac arrest. She was there along with her mother, Priscilla Presley, to celebrate the biopic Elvis that starred Butler, who won a Golden Globe for his work.

As it is, awards shows can get bogged down by a lot of details and events. Of course, people remember the Will Smith slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars. But the question might be is if people were really watching those awards shows when it happened. If the trend of lack of viewership just was going on at that time, then we can assume something. Most people found out about the incident through social media. It might be nearing a time when social media becomes the place for awards results. These days, each award winner is listed with a picture from the event.