‘Good Morning America’ Fan-Favorite Makes Return to Show

A Good Morning America fan favorite is back this week after a lengthy absence from the popular morning TV news show.

Beloved Good Morning America weather anchor, Sam Champion was all smiles upon his long-awaited return Tuesday morning, January 17. Fans of the popular news show were very excited to see Sam Champion return to the airwaves. However, it looks as if Champion’s co-anchor, Robin Roberts, is even more excited than the rest of us, per an update on Pop Culture.

Robin Roberts Is Excited To Get The Good Morning America “Dynamic Duo” Back Together Again!

As Sam Champion returned to the popular morning news show, longtime anchor Robin Roberts showed her excitement over the return in a hilarious segment. First, it’s been a while since Roberts has seen Sam Champion so she first greets the weatherman with some excited wishes for the new year. “Happy New Year!” Robin Roberts greets her co-anchor. And, like many of us, Sam Champion returned from his extended hiatus this week with a new look. One that Robin Roberts just could not let go in the hilarious Good Morning America introduction.

“I got a call,” Robin Roberts says during the Tuesday morning Good Morning America intro per Pop Culture.

“I got a call from Barney Rubble. He wants his hair back. He wants his hair back. Barney says ‘Give me my hair back!'” the longtime anchor teases. She is referring to Sam Champion’s new blonder and fluffier ‘do that the weather anchor grew during his time off.

“Why are you listening to the control room,” Champion quips as he reveals he has been teased about his hair all day.

“All day long there’s been Bam-Bam jokes,” the Good Morning America weatherman laughs. “And Barney Rubble jokes.”

Sam Champion Travels To Rio De Janeiro To Enjoy Some Fun In The Sun In Paradise

The hilarious exchange upon Sam Champion’s return to the morning news show comes after the TV news personality stepped away from his Good Morning America duties for a lengthy period during a vacation with his husband. Champion and his spouse, Rubem Robierb traveled to Ipanema, Rio De Janeiro for some fun in the sun.

Champion documented his trip to paradise on his social media sharing several videos of the trip on his Instagram account. Sam Champion’s various vacation posts include highlights from days on the beach, the breathtaking view from their hotel room, and even some exciting moments where the anchor dons a now-shaved-off vacation beard!