‘Good Morning America’ Fans Sound Off on Awkward Michael Strahan Moment in Live Interview

It was a hilariously awkward morning TV moment recently, as Good Morning America (GMA) host Michael Strahan discusses what dating is like for the central character of the upcoming she-hulk film, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. And, in the discussion, actress – and star of the upcoming Disney + streaming film – Tatiana Maslany couldn’t help but toss a little bit of teasing in Strahan’s direction. Much to the delight of many GMA fans, of course!

Is Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan A Contender For She-Hulk?

Recently, the Good Morning America Instagram page shared a clip from an interview with the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Disney + event. And, in this clip, She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany discusses what it’s like for her character to find love within Marvel’s super-human universe. And, GMA host Michael Strahan seems very interested in whether Disney+’s She-Hulk will find love.

As the clip begins, Michael Strahan is speaking with the film’s star about the character noting that she’s “a woman in her thirties” who is trying to find love. The host goes on to note that one of the ways she is looking for love is by using dating apps.

“I’m curious,” Strahan asks in the interview.

“Would she date a regular guy?” the host continues, wondering if the she-hulk character is “only into superheroes”?

“Are you asking,” Tatiana Maslany laughs as Strahan gives the camera a hilarious look.

#SheHulk is loving for love,” the Good Morning America Insta caption reads.

“Could @michaelstrahan be a contender?” the hilarious comment continues, adding an eye emoji.

And fans quickly took to the comments to joke about Strahan’s question.

GMA Fans Sound-Off On Strahan’s Hilarious Moment Wondering About She-Hulk’s Dating Life

As Michael Strahan interviews She-Hulk: Attorney At Law star, Tatiana Maslany, he gets a little personal about the character’s dating life. And fans are loving it. One fan takes to the comments to note that they “see sparks.”

Another fan is quick to see how Strahan “walked into that one,” as the She-Hulk actress teases the host, asking if he’s interested in her on-screen green-hued counterpart.

Another fan notes that to them, Strahan isn’t just a regular guy. In fact, the Good Morning America host and former footballer is “already” their “Superman.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney + later this month. The series introduces Marvel fans to Jennifer Walters, a rising lawyer, and Bruce Banner’s cousin. Through a series of events, she gains similar Hulk powers as that of her cousin. So, it’s up to her – with the help of Banner – to learn how to adjust to life with these major changes.