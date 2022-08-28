‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest.

Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.

“We went to the musical The Little Mermaid and George started crying and my daughters made us leave they were so embarrassed,” she said jokingly. “Every rom-com, not me, George. I’m strong and he’s not.”

Seacrest asked if he puts on a front because he is so accustomed to being on the news.

“I think you can sort of separate it. But there have been a few very hard news things where at break he started crying,” Wentworth said.

Fans loved the comedian on the show. One fan tweeted: “Love it when Ali Wentworth co-hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan!! #ABCNews.”

Wentworth appeared on the show amidst Stephanopoulos’ noticeable absence from “Good Morning America.” His absence follows awkward clips between he and Robin Roberts, prompting rumors of a feud between the two. There were already talks between the two disagreeing following a sexual misconduct claim of a producer on the show back in August 2021.

A video of Roberts in 1984 dancing and singing surfaced. Stephanopoulos said that she was “young and hungry.” Roberts didn’t appreciate his comment, replying: “I needed the money George. I can’t believe you said that.”

The tension was high between the two, and the rumors of their feud got even worse after.

George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts Rumored to Feud

Roberts recently announced that she will be taking a small break from the talk show. She shared her daily motivational Instagram video last Wednesday where she announced the break.

“Glam Fam, you ready for a little vacation? We are ready. So we are not going to be with you for a few mornings. In other words, see you in September. Have a blessed day!” she said in the video.

She captioned the post: “Good morning! Before we see you in September, #GlamFam and I are sharing a bit of #WednesdayWisdom with you #cmon.”

Fans wished her a great vacation in the comments, and are excited to see her back in September.

As for the supposed feud, Stephanopoulos seemingly shut down rumors of a feud between the two with a tweet in April in which he said: “This morning, we are celebrating the heart of @GMA .. @RobinRoberts congratulations on your 20-year anniversary!!! Lots of surprises ahead #RobinGMA20.”

This morning, we are celebrating the heart of @GMA .. @RobinRoberts congratulations on your 20-year anniversary!!! Lots of surprises ahead #RobinGMA20 — George Stephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 14, 2022

Fans responded to his tweet, agreeing that Roberts is warm and generous. One fan said: “I was outside the studio. Robin looked out so I waved & she waved back. Then I tweeted to her. 5 mins later I hear my name shouted by a security guard-Robin invited me inside! Grateful for her generosity & warmth. & her calling you over so I could meet you too! #RobinGMA20.”