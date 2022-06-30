‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.

On Wednesday, Ginger Zee took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and co-worker Kenneth Moton. The photo captures the Good Morning America cast members smiling together behind the scenes of the TV show.

Beneath the photo, Zee wrote, “Omg it’s [Kenneth Moton,] love to see folks in my little behind the scenes corner I occupy on the set.”

In response, Moton wrote, “Zee’s corner!!!! I love it! Always great to see you friend.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Ginger Zee is the show’s chief meteorologist while Moton serves as Good Morning America‘s national news correspondent. As such, the outlet stated they don’t run into each other much on set.

Ginger Zee Earns More Love After Solid Instagram Comeback

Overall, Ginger Zee’s photo attracted nearly 2,000 likes and plenty of love from Good Morning America fans. However, amid the positivity, one fan trolled the meteorologist’s post, writing, “Who’s raising your kids?”

Sadly, it’s a reaction many American moms face on a daily basis. However, Ginger Zee was not shy in confronting the negative response. Instead, she wrote, “I am, with the help of my husband and our nanny. You don’t come from a home where both parents worked? I do. And it was amazing.”

In her caption, she added, “I am so lucky to have grown up with a mom and dad that both worked but also loved me and raised me with the help of my grandma, babysitters and eventually my step parents. Everyone’s village looks different. The point is, it takes one and I’m lucky to have them.”

Her response earned even more praise from fans.

“You are such a class act and an inspiration,” one of Ginger Zee’s followers wrote. “Keep being you.”

Others shared further critique of the negative commenter, writing, “People have some nerve.”

As per The U.S. Sun, this isn’t the first time Ginger Zee’s dealt with overly critical fans. Previously, she featured in a segment discussing extreme heat affecting many states across the U.S. In response, one person commented, “It would have been interesting to hear about the ice snow and really frigid conditions up in the white mountains where a Hiker died a couple of days ago but nope…stuck on HEAT!”

Her response?

“We spoke about @MWObs yesterday—you must have missed that! Watch every single second then critique me please!”

Scorned, they responded, “My bad…I don’t watch Gma all the time.”