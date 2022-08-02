‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Speaks Out About Touching Moment With Fans

Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee is thankful for the “beautiful opportunity to connect with so many people,” as she releases her latest book A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm.

The resident meteorologist at ABC’s morning TV talk show, Good Morning America, Ginger Zee plays a variety of other roles. In addition to her role on the morning news show, Zee is a published author. With her latest installment being published in January.

Now, months later, she is continuing to promote the new book, meeting with fans from all across the country. Including a recent book signing in New Jersey, which she shares with her Insta followers as she thanks fans for their support.

“To all of you who came to see me today at the book signing, THANK YOU!” Ginger Zee says in her Monday Instagram message.

Ginger Zee Speaks Out About A Touching Moment With Fans While Promoting Her New Book

In the Instagram post, Ginger Zee shares a photo from the New Jersey book signing event as she greets two of her fans.

“Writing these books gave me the most beautiful opportunity to connect with so many people,” the TV personality adds.

“We are so not alone in this thing called life,” she adds highlighting her message with a simple blue heart emoji. It’s wonderful to see the morning-show meteorologist connecting with her fans during these touching moments. However, things don’t always go so smoothly for public figures like Ginger Zee.

Zee Faces Criticism As She Continues To Find Success In Multiple Areas

Per Pop Culture, Ginger Zee recently found herself facing a social media troll who went online to criticize Zee’s parenting as she is taking on so many roles. After posting a pic in late June, one Facebook user comments on Zee’s page wondering who is “raising your kids.”

“I am with the help of my husband and our nanny,” the Good Morning America host responds.

“You don’t come from a home where both parents work?” she inquires. “I do. And it was amazing.”

Ginger Zee goes on to note that while she welcomes differing views, even in regards to her parenting, she does have issues with people pushing their own ideas on other people. After all, she says, there are a variety of differing “parenting structures.”

“I hope other new parents can feel the support and understanding that comes with all different parenting structures,” Zee says.

“There is no right or wrong if love, support and guidance surrounds the child,” she adds. “Everyone’s village looks different.”