‘Good Morning America’ Host Called Out for Awkward Live TV Interview With Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was drop-dead gorgeous in a black body suit when she made a recent appearance on the popular morning news show Good Morning America. And, some fans of the TV news show are calling out one of the show’s hosts, TJ Holmes saying that even he was “checking” the Suga singer out after her electrifying August 12 performance.

Good Morning America Fans Wonder If Holst TJ Holmes Was Doing More Than Just Introducing Megan Thee Stallion

Fans of the popular ABC morning show Good Morning America (GMA) are pointing out that host TJ Holmes could not take his eyes off rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion during her recent performance.

“T.J. Holmes low-key losing his mind over Megan Thee Stallion,” one fan points out of the flirtatious moment. However, this fan adds, Holmes was still “trying to keep it professional.”

“Lots of laughs!” the fan exclaims.

During the Friday, August 12 performance, the 44-year-old TV host was speaking with Megan Thee Stallion. Just before she performed her latest song, Body during a segment on the popular news show. The Hot Girl Summer singer was stunning during the event, donning a gorgeous black asymmetrical bodysuit. Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the program while promoting her latest album, Traumatize which dropped later that day.

Good Morning America host TJ Holmes was all smiles as he spoke with the performer about her latest release. Cheering on the fans in the crowd. In the clip, Holmes notes that he is impressed with the singer’s “relationship with the fans.” This happens just as one shouts out “I love you!” to the rapper.

“I love you too!” Megan Thee Stallion responds as Holmes lets out an excited “yeah!”

However, the performance didn’t get as much airtime as some fans would hope. As Megan Thee Stallion performed her newest single, many viewers noted that many of the singer’s dance moves were cut from the live airing.

GMA Fans Call Out The Morning Show For Editing Megan Thee Stallion’s Friday Performance

As the Friday performance began, many fans began to notice that not only were many of the singer’s lyrics bleeped out, but a lot of her dance moves were edited as well, via quick camera movements. Fans were quick to note that much of the live performance aired Friday morning featured Megan Thee Stallion from the waist up, cutting some of her signature dance moves.

One upset fan wrote: “They must have told Thee Stallion not to shake her a** on #goodmorningamerica.

“And then they keep cutting the camera when she’s dancing. Shaking my head. Who edited this?”

“I can’t stop laughing at GMA strategically changing the camera angle to hide Meg’s a**,” one viewer says of the Good Morning America performance.

“They bleeped 75 percent of the song and won’t show twerking,” one commenter says.

“Why have her there at all if that is how are you gonna do her?” another fan inquires.

“Baby #GMA was not trying to catch Megan twerking on camera,” notes another viewer.