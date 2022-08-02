‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Met With Huge Support Over Powerful New Post

This Tuesday morning, Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan took to Instagram with a powerful new message for fans. See what he has to say below and consider thinking about how to incorporate his wisdom into your everyday life. Take a listen.

In a world where every accomplishment is incredibly hard-earned, Strahan urged fans that, rather than focusing on all the no’s we hear on a regular basis, he instead wants us to direct our attention to the big, occasional yeses that help change our lives. The Good Morning America star kicks off his message, stating, “There’s never ‘yes’ for everything, I don’t think anyone’s brilliant enough to always hear the answer, ‘yes.'”

Rather than labeling his take on the concept pessimistic, he instead deemed it realistic. He then continued, “when you do get a lot of ‘no’s’ and you get maybe one ‘yes,’ maximize that one yes.”

He concluded, “At the end of the day, you have to look at yourself with pride and that you put everything you have into…the opportunity that you were given.”

Hearing Michael Strahan’s message loud and clear, Fans took to the comments supporting his message.

“Love this reminder,” one fan wrote, adding, “work hard – stay humble – be grateful…you are so inspiring!”

Another shared, “I agree. Well said Michael! Are you ready to do a Ted talk?”

Given all the positive feedback the Good Morning America star received following his message, we’re pretty certain a Michael Strahan Ted talk would see just as much there as he did on Instagram.

Michael Strahan Celebrates Game Show Gig Inviting ‘The View’ Cohosts to Play Mini Round

Aside from issuing motivational messages on Instagram, Michael Strahan is also a fan favorite TV personality. And now, he has taken to the air hosting the game show, The $100,000 Pyramid. When the show officially aired, Jeopardy! fans looked forward to an appearance from game show champion Ken Jennings. However, in the meantime, Michael Strahan invited Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and several other of The View hosts to play a mini round of The $100,000 Pyramid.

The game devolved into loads of laughter and a multitude of sexual innuendos. In introducing the categories, Strahan named off, “One Night Stand,” “Afternoon Delight,” “Rear View,” and “Quite a Pair.”

Upon calling out “Rear View,” Goldberg placed both hands on her own rear end.

Later, Team Behar selected “Afternoon Delight,” with The View host quipping, “I will give, you will receive.”

Michael Strahan’s segment with the cast of The View went over pretty well, with several of the stars devolving into laughter. The $100,000 Pyramid kicked off early last month with a new episode airing Sunday at 9 p.m.