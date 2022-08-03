‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Sends Message to Everyone Who Hated on His Mohawk

After taking to social media on Tuesday with a highly inspirational message, Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has a simple message for anyone who hated on his mohawk a “few years back.” See what he has to say below.

Alright… a few years back my, brotha and, barber of 30 years, @cutcreator5, had me looking fly with a mohawk. Were you team Mohawk or team no mohawk?



Full transparency, I won’t read your comment if you didn’t like it. Haters are just gonna hate. LOLOL 😂 😂 @koralchen36 pic.twitter.com/cSMsPV57ck — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 3, 2022

Taking to Twitter with a clip of himself during an appointment with his barber, Strahan wrote, “a few years back, my…brotha…and barber of 30 years…had me looking fly with a mohawk. Were you team Mohawk or team no mohawk?”

Hint—if you fall into the latter category, Michael Strahan doesn’t really care. He continued his post with, “Full transparency, I won’t read your comment if you didn’t like it. Haters are just gonna hate.”

While sitting in the barber’s chair, Strahan overlayed his clip in the bottom left with photos of when he had originally sported his version of a mohawk. Fans, already taking to the comments on Wednesday morning, informed the TV star that while they didn’t not like his look, he didn’t technically have the right name for it.

This is a Mohawk. What you had is a faux hawk. Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/FWMXuMya4O — MotorCitySmitty (@captainzee44) August 3, 2022

One fan, apparently particular about hairstyle specifics, commented, “This is a mohawk,” sharing the photo above. “What you had is a faux hawk.”

No matter, because whether Michael Strahan has a mohawk, a mullet, or no hair at all, his message to haters will no doubt remain the same.

Social Media Slams Michael Strahan After Sharing New Post with ‘The View’s Sara Haines

Of all our favorite morning talk shows, The View has been receiving the most attention lately though not for anything positive. Currently, longtime host Joy Behar continues to grab headlines after berating not one, but two, individuals on the set of the morning talk show. Now though, Michael Strahan has been brought in on a different strand of drama tied to The View. Taking to Instagram alongside Behar’s fellow host Sara Haines, fans fired at Strahan after he commended The View‘s hosts.

Last week, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, all the ladies of The View, joined Michael Strahan for a mini round of the game show The $100,000 Pyramid, which currently stars the 50-year-old TV personality.

Afterward, Strahan wrote in a recent post, “The chase is always worth it when I get to see [Sara Haines] and of course all the AMAZING LADIES of the View! Thank you for showing us the fun of #100KPyramid.”

Given the current drama on The View especially, Strahan’s fans were befuddled by his post. In response, one of his followers wrote, “The View. The worst show in TV.”

That was just the beginning. “Amazing ladies,” one fan questioned followed by a large handful of question marks. “Are you JOKING? Ugh.”

One other Michael Strahan followed deadpanned, “You can’t be serious.”