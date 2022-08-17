‘Good Morning America’ Reveals Replacement as Two Regular Hosts Are Missing From Lineup

The popular ABC TV morning news show Good Morning America has seen a change in the hosting line-up recently as correspondent Gio Benitez continues to fill in for anchors who have been taking time away from the news show.

During a recent broadcast, the longtime television personality joined Good Morning America (GMA) hosts Robin Roberts and Amy Robach on set as two of the show’s regular anchors, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, were absent.

ABC Correspondent Gio Benitez Joins Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts And Amy Robach On the Popular Morning News Show

This wasn’t the first time that fans of the popular morning news show have seen Benitez step onto the set to fill an anchor’s seat. After all, host Michael Strahan has been absent on and off from the show for months now. This comes as the former footballer is focusing on other projects. Among these works is the hit game show reboot, The $100,000 Pyramid.

Gio Benitez’s first run on the show came earlier this summer. The 36-year-old reporter sat in on the GMA set on July 14 to cohost alongside George and Amy when Robin Roberts took a brief step away from the program.

Fans were quick to welcome the stand-in anchor as he stepped into the role this summer. One of these fans noted Gio’s appearance was “awesome.” Another fan comments that it’s “always a better day when Gio Benitez is there.”

Now, Benitez continues his run on the show as another key GMA host, George Stephanopoulos stepped away from the program this week. As host Robin Roberts started the show Monday morning, the news anchor announces that “It’s is great to start this new week with you, with Amy and Gio here at the desk.”

Is Gio Benitez Starting A Week Of Regular GMA Appearances?

It was a great way to introduce the morning as longtime Good Morning America host and correspondent Robin Roberts greeted viewers about starting the new week with her Monday cohosts. However, some wonder if this could mean Benitez will be guest-hosting straight through…keeping the hosting chair warm until George’s return.

And, Gio himself is lending hints to this idea as he recently posted a tweet to this effect. Telling fans he will be seeing them “tomorrow” on the popular news program.

“@RobinRoberts has officially changed my name to “102 Down.”” the correspondent quips in an August 15 Twitter post.

“Meanwhile, @SamChampion pretends he doesn’t know me,” Gio Benitez adds.

“True friends will always keep you grounded!” he adds with a cry-laughing emoji. “see you again tomorrow morning on @GMA.”