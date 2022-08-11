‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Announces Huge News Days After Awkward George Stephanopoulos Moment

Days after an awkward exchange between her and “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos on live TV, Robin Roberts announces huge news. The second season of her series “Turning The Tables” will premiere on Disney+.

In a post on Instagram, Robin Roberts wrote about the exciting news. “Looking forward to bringing you season 2 of ‘Turning The Tables’ on Disney+!!” she declared.

“Turning the Tables” follows Robin Roberts as she explores topics such as identity, insecurity, overcoming health and emotional issues, and discipline together with her guests. Among those who made an appearance on her show in the first season were Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King, and Betsey Johnson.

Robin Roberts recently spoke to Deadline about the “Turning The Tables” renewal. “Having the opportunity last season to speak with such powerful, incredible women, all of various ages and backgrounds, was extremely special for me,” Roberts stated. “They taught us so much about intuition, authenticity, vulnerability, and what it means to be a groundbreaker and the struggle that can come with it.”

Robin Roberts also said that the women who appeared on “Turning The Tables” also had the willingness to have “candid, intimate conversations” as well as come together to support each other. “[That] is inspirational to witness and something I think we all need more of in this world. I can’t wait to go on this journey again with our viewers.”

Robin Roberts Opens Up About ‘Turning The Tables’ Goals

In July 2021, Robin Roberts shared details about “Turning The Tables” what goals she had for the TV series. “We wanted to show that on the surface, [the guests] may seem different,” Roberts explained. “But at the end of the day, we have more similarities than differences.”

Robin Roberts further stated that each of the episodes combines those who may not met each other before. “Tig Notaro had been at a dinner where she mentioned Sheila E. And how cool she thought it would be to meet her. Then, boom! There she was, sitting next to her here. And Raven Simone got to tell Tig how she had seen her stand-up [comedy] and how much it helped her.”

Robin Roberts also confirmed that the TV series a “no judgement” zone. “[The guests] felt safe to be vulnerable, and I really appreciated how much they opened up and shared. Many of them I knew, some I didn’t, and it was a real lovefest.”

In regards to how “Turning the Tables” differs from “Good Morning America,” Robin Roberts went on to add, “‘Good Morning America’ is usually talking to someone about their book or movie. That’s why they’re on that program, but I’m a journalist at heart and I’m curious. I want to know about more than the particular project they’re working on. And they were curious about me.”