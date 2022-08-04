‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos ‘Feud’ Reports Surface After He Mocks Her on Live TV

“Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos reportedly reignited feud rumors with Robin Roberts after he mocked a video clip of his morning talk show co-host on Wednesday (August 3rd).

According to The Sun, the “Good Morning America” co-hosts allegedly came to blows in August 2021. It was apparently over sexual assault claims by a producer of the morning talk show. Now that it seems that the tension between Stephanopoulos and Roberts has resurfaced.

Following the viewing of a clip featuring unrecognizable Roberts dancing and singing in 1984, Stephanopoulos said his “Good Morning America” co-host was “young hungry” at that time. “I needed the money George,” Roberts declared. “I can’t believe you said that.”

Roberts then said that she only told her “Good Morning America” colleagues about the 1984 clips during an earlier commercial break. Lara Spencer spoke up between the two and said, “Guess what, you shouldn’t have done that.”

Following the show, Roberts shared the video clip on her Instagram. “Talk about waaaaay back Wednesday,” she wrote. “It was 1984 and yes [George Stephanopoulos I was young and hungry!!”

“Good Morning America” fans quickly noticed some kind of tension between Roberts and Stephanopoulos. “I’ve never seen Robin with ‘I’m gonna murder you in your sleep’ eyes before,” one fan wrote. Another added, “George wait till they find one with you.”

ABC Staffer Files Appeal For Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against the Network and Former Top ‘Good Morning America’ Producer

The Daily Beast reported that in June, ABC staffer Kirsty Crawford reportedly filed an appeal to her sexual harassment lawsuit against the network and former top “Good Morning America” producer, Michael Corn. The appeal was filed just days after a lower court dismissed the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Crawford further stated that the “Good Morning America” producer allegedly sexually assaulted a former ABC employee, Jill McClain. Crawford pushed back on the mission and the judge’s decision to grant the network and Corn’s motion to dismiss the case. She also said that the portal of the complaint allegedly respondent Corn sexually assaulted at least one other ABC network employee under “eerily similar circumstances” are directly relevant to her claims.

Meanwhile, Crawford said she worked with the network for eight years with the producer for Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America”. The show’s staffers apparently discussed the lawsuit in a team-wide call in 2021. Roberts allegedly commented on the situation. “If this happened to someone on my team, I would have burned the place down.”

Staffers had said Roberts’ comment was directed at Stephanopoulos. Her not-so-subtle remark made her co-host livid. However, the network issued a statement about the duo’s relationship.

“Robin and George are fine. She told him personally that she wasn’t referring to him and called the team the next day,” the network stated. “To reiterate that her comment was not about any one individual.”