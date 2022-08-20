‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts Misses Show Day After Emotional Moment

Longtime Good Morning America host Robin Roberts is sparking concern among fans after missing an episode of the popular morning news TV show. This absence occurred just one day after choking back tears during an emotional moment.

Good Morning America Host Steps Away During Friday’s Live Episode

Robin Roberts was noticeably missing from the popular morning news program Friday morning. Just one day after sharing some emotional news regarding sportscaster Dick Vitale’s battle with cancer.

During Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America (GMA), the 61-year-old news anchor and morning show host got choked up, fighting back tears as she reported the ESPN legend’s announcement that he is cancer free. Dick Vitale had been battling the disease since his diagnosis in October.

“We are thrilled to share some news about our beloved colleague from ESPN and a dear dear friend,” Robin Roberts begins in the Thursday episode of GMA. The host goes on to note that the “college football analyst Dick Vitale posted on Twitter that he is cancer free!”

“Dickie V was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October after surgeries to removed melanoma,” Roberts adds. The anchor also notes that the ESPN star sent her a text telling the host that he feels like he has just won a national championship.

Robin Roberts Sends Dick Vitale Some Emotional Words Of Celebration After Announcement That He Is Cancer Free

As the emotionally charged GMA segment continues, Robin Roberts sends some emotional words to her colleague, celebrating the happy news.

“God Bless,” Robin Roberts says during the emotional on-air moment.

“All I can say is ‘You’re awesome, baby!'” the GMA host adds.

“I got chills,” she adds.

“I got a little teary-eyed because we’re always texting back and forth and he asks about Amber,” Roberts continues as she takes a long, shaky breath. Amber, fans know is Amber Laign, Roberts’ partner who has recently overcome her own battle with cancer. Additionally, Roberts herself is a cancer survivor.

Robin Roberts Faces Her Own Cancer Battles

The GMA host was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. The anchor quickly announced she was undergoing treatment to eliminate the illness, which eventually went into remission. Later in 2012, Roberts was diagnosed with a rare cancerous blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome.

This type of cancer develops when blood-forming cells in the patient’s bone marrow alter, becoming abnormal. These changes result in “low numbers of one or more types of blood cells,” notes the website cancer.org. The anchor contracted this disorder via the chemotherapy she received for her cancer.

Robin’s life expectancy without a successful transplant to treat the condition was as little as two years. However, she found a donor in her sister who donated her bone marrow, providing Roberts with healthy blood-forming cells to battle the disease.