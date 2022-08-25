‘Good Morning America’ Host Robin Roberts Reveals She’s Taking a Break From the Show

Robin Roberts, one of the hosts of “Good Morning America,” announced that she is taking a break from the show. She revealed the news on Instagram.

Roberts has been with “Good Morning America” since 1995. She started out as a featured reporter before making her way up to co-anchor. Roberts’ Instagram is full of morning videos where she posts motivational sayings, prayers, and more. In her Wednesday video, she gives her usual prayer and affirmation, before making the announcement.

She appears in the video with her “Glam Fam.” After the prayer, she says, “Glam Fam, you ready for a little vacation?”

She continues: “We are ready. So we are not going to be with you for a few mornings. In other words, see you in September. Have a blessed day!”

She captioned the post: “Good morning! Before we see you in September, #GlamFam and I are sharing a bit of #WednesdayWisdom with you #cmon.”

Fans responded, wishing Roberts and her crew a nice vacation. One fan responded on Twitter, writing: “Good Morning!! I am a child of the King and will continue to walk in my royalty!! TGBTG!!! Have a wonderful #WisdomWednesday and vacation Robin & Glam Fam!!”

Another fan wrote: “Have a great vacation! Thank you for these morning words of encouragement I love them!!!! Loving the yellow!!!!”

Robin Roberts Takes Break from “Good Morning America”

Roberts had been noticeably missing during an episode of “Good Morning America.” Her absence followed the news of Dick Vitale being cancer-free, a subject she got choked up on.

She and Vitale are both cancer survivors. Roberts tweeted when she heard about the news, writing: “

Thrilled to hear that my dear friend #DickVitale has announced he’s cancer-free…”That’s awesome, baby!” Coming up on @GMA…a special message from @DickieV (Yes, we often wore shorts under the anchor desk at @ESPN).”

Thrilled to hear that my dear friend #DickVitale has announced he’s cancer-free…"That’s awesome, baby!" Coming up on @GMA…a special message from @DickieV (Yes, we often wore shorts under the anchor desk at @ESPN 😉) pic.twitter.com/QL52l2j5PP — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 18, 2022

Roberts also reported on the news in a “Good Morning America” segment. The topic is something that makes her emotional, as is the same for many people, especially those who have been affected by cancer. Roberts’ partner, Amber Laign, is currently battling breast cancer, a diagnosis she got last year.

Roberts shared that Vitale often asks about Laign, and checks in on them.

“God Bless (Vitale). All I can say is ‘You’re awesome, baby!’ I got chills. I got a little teary-eyed because we’re always texting back and forth and he asks about Amber,” she said on the show.

It is unknown what Roberts is doing on vacation, but everyone in her social media circle has wished her a happy, peaceful vacation. She will be missed for the next few weeks on “Good Morning America,” but as she said, she will be back in September.