‘Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos Returns to Social Media With Big Update

Premiering back in 1975, the multi-camera, 120-minute morning television program, Good Morning America, continues to run every weekday and on Saturday after 45 seasons. Known to tackle some tough issues, the cast always made it a point to keep the tone casual, sharing their growing friendships with viewers. But over the last month, rumors have swirled around the morning show as some claimed anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts are at odds with each other. First starting when ABC staffer Kristy Crawford filed a sexual harassment lawsuit, it appears the feud might have escalated thanks to Stephanopoulos making an interesting comment about Roberts.

On Wednesday, after a vintage clip of Robin Roberts singing and dancing played for viewers, George Stephanopoulos commented, “You were young and hungry, hug?” With tensions between the two supposedly already at a breaking point, Roberts responded to the comment in disbelief.

Trying to play it off, Roberts told George Stephanopoulos, “I needed the money George, I needed the money.” She added, “I can’t believe you said that.” The anchor explained later on Instagram, “Talk about waaaaay back Wednesday. It was 1984 and yes @gstephanopoulos I was young and hungry!!”

ABC Responds To Rumors About Anchor Feud

Fans quickly noticed the disdain shown by Roberts, writing, “I’ve never seen Robin with ‘I’m gonna murder you in your sleep’ eyes before.” Another person continued, “George wait till they find one with you.”

While the rumors only intensified with each day, an ABC News spokesperson released a statement, claiming there is no feud between George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts. “Robin and George are fine. She told him personally that she wasn’t referring to him and called the team the next day to reiterate that her comment was not about any one individual.”

George Stephanopoulos Emotional Over Sexual Harassment Claims

As for the moment that started it all, back in July, Kristy Crawford filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former producer Michael Corn. According to the staffer, while in a car with the producer, “Corn grabbed Crawford’s hand and told her that he wanted to be able to help her with her career. Corn claimed that it was unlikely that George Stephanopoulos genuinely cared about Crawford’s career. But Corn assured Crawford that he, on the other hand, truly did care about her career.”

After speaking with George Stephanopoulos and the Senior Director of Publicity for Good Morning America, Heather Riley, Crawford decided not to contact Tanya Menton, the Vice President of ABC’s litigation department, due to being told it could get messy. The suit claimed, “Fearing retaliation from Corn and fearing that making a formal complaint would do more harm than good or even result in losing her job, Crawford never called Menton.” The complaint noted that when talking to Stephanopoulos, the anchor “was emotional. He further explained that he would have to inquire internally regarding his reporting obligations.”