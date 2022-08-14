Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos Reveals True Feelings on Robin Roberts

George Stephanopoulos recently spoke about how much he admired fellow Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts.

The two have co-hosted the ABC morning show together for almost 13 years. That’s along time to sit next to each other on set. Good Morning America honored Roberts for her 20th anniversary on the show earlier this year. Emeralds are the traditional gift to commemorate 20 years. Stephanopoulos made it about the heart.

First, he tweeted about his co-host, writing “This morning, we are celebrating the heart of Good Morning America. Robin Roberts, congratulations on your 20-year anniversary!!! Lots of surprises ahead.”

This morning, we are celebrating the heart of @GMA .. @RobinRoberts congratulations on your 20-year anniversary!!! Lots of surprises ahead #RobinGMA20 — George Stephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 14, 2022

Stephanopoulos Lauded Roberts for Her Connection on Special Good Morning America Segment

Later on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos added more about Roberts.

“Robin is the heart of GMA,” Stephanopoulos said on the show. “She has a special connection to the audience, and all of us. I’m always feeling, if I could be half the woman she is… and I don’t think anyone comes close, always bringing endless energy and two dazzling decades of dancing.”

GOOD MORNING AMERICA co-hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (ABC/Lou Rocco)

And speaking of dancing, the Good Morning America co-hosts got a huge laugh at Roberts’ expense earlier this month. Some GMA producers unearthed a promo video from 1984 for a TV station in Biloxi, Mississippi. That was Roberts’ second career job. Back in the 1980s, ABC and its stations like to do cheesy dancing videos to promote their content. And the video of Roberts with the other station anchors fit the cheese description.

Lara Spencer introduced the clip for a Way Back Wednesday feature. And when it finished, Stephanopoulos kidded his co-host, asking her if she was “young and hungry.” Roberts quipped “I needed the money, George, I needed the money. I can’t believe you said that.”

Later in the day, Roberts posted the clip on Instagram.

She captioned the video: “Talk about waaaaay back Wednesday. It was 1984 and yes George Stephanopoulos I was young and hungry!!” A tabloid pondered if the two long-time co-hosts got in a tiff over the video. It looks like all they got was a huge, fun-loving laugh. Take a look for yourself.

Fans Wanted to See Vintage Stephanopoulos Dancing Videos

In the comments, Good Morning America fans had big fun with the video. Seriously, that’s all you can do when the gaudy, cheesy 80s come up in conversation.

One fan wrote: “I think you need to find some vintage George video Robin.” We’re not sure how much fun Stephanopoulos had back in 1984. He graduated from Columbia in 1982. Within two years, he was a Rhodes scholar, working on a Masters degree in theology at Oxford College in England. If Stephanopoulos wanted to dance, he could head to the London discos an hour from school. So maybe video will surface.