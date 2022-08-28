‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Has Fans Going Crazy With These Throwback High School Pics

“Good Morning America” Chief Meterologist Ginger Zee surprised fans with throwback photos. She shared pictures from high school on her Instagram story.

Zee posted a Q&A to her Instagram story, and a fan asked her: “Did you participate in athletics the highschool or university levels?”

She responded with several photos proving that she did. Zee posted a younger photo of herself in a soccer jersey, a cheerleading uniform, and a snapshot of a yearbook in which she was voted one of the “Most Athletic.” She captioned the collection of photos “Ran cross, tennis, cheered in middle school,” adding “soccer” and “competitive cheer” alongside the photos.

Zee is usually open about her exercises. She does yoga and still runs. She spoke to PEOPLE about running, saying: “Running for me is the easiest, but also the most challenging in ways, because it’s all you. There’s nothing else around you – you just go. It’s very freeing to allow your brain to go when you don’t have your headphones in. Running for me is almost spiritual because you let yourself into this whole other realm. And once you lose yourself, the race is done.”

Zee sometimes shares workout photos and videos to her Instagram, along with fresh foods and flowers. A few weeks back, Body by Mark shared an Instagram montage of the two of them working out. He captioned the post: “Central Park Workout with @ginger_zee @sweatpantmillionaire #nycpersonaltrainer#workoutvideos#workout#hamptonspersonaltrainer#miamipersonaltrainer#fitmom#boxingtraining.”

Zee also shared a video last month alongside those taking part in Boston Parks and Recreation’s free fitness classes, caption the post: “Can’t thank @bostonparksdept & Angie & Tina for a great burst of energy in their line dance Boston Parks FREE summer fitness series. #CloserToHome #linedance.”

“Good Morning America” Ginger Zee Releases New Book

Zee has had a busy few months. She recently released her new book, “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm.” The book comes after her book “Natural Disaster.”

Amazon describes the book: “In this moving follow-up, Ginger shares her truest self. She spent most of her life shielding her vulnerabilities from the world all while being a professional people pleaser. Her stormy childhood, her ongoing struggles with crippling depression, her suicide attempts, and many other life experiences will resonate with readers who are likely to see themselves along the way.”

The book has gotten great reviews. The top review on Amazon, written by Christopher Smith, is titled “Not what I was expecting, but what I got was so much better!”

“A Little Closer to Home” Receives Positive Reviews

“I ordered Ginger’s exceptional ‘A Little Closer To Home’ with only a nominal expectations of what it was about. I respect and admire Ginger for her environmental advocacy and how she comes across as her authentic true self and believed her book would be enlightening.From the very first sentence in the first chapter, it certainly wasn’t what I was expecting. It was better,” they wrote.

They continued: “It takes you along her journey in life as she yearns to understand herself better and to come to grips as being a not always necessarily “perfect” human. It’s a book about mental health and how we all face our own demons – sometimes publicly and sometimes privately but always in a way that virtually no one knows what any individual truly goes through.”