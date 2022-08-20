“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant.

Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”

Many have speculated that Zee’s post is in reference to her current job. Zee has been sharing many quotes that some see as cryptic to her Instagram. One from the other day read: “If you want real control, drop the illusion of control; let life live you. It does anyway. -Byron Katie.”

The quotes come soon after Good Morning America host Michael Strahan also posted a video about the importance of going what you enjoy. He said: “We have a lot of fun messing around because I always say if you’re not having fun and enjoying what you do, why are you doing it?? Surround yourself with people who do the same.”

At the same time, Zee also posted on Instagram about peace. She shared a photo with a quote that said: “Peace. It does not mean to be in a place where there is no trouble, noise, or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.”

She also captioned the post, writing: “This is the goal every day. After writing my book ‘A Little Closer To Home’ I’ve been on mission to pursue peace (Vs happiness which is transient) with all the emotions. HOT TIP: It’s working. 💕💕💕 sending you all peace on this Tuesday.”

“Good Morning America” Hosts Posts Make Fans Question What is Going On

Both Zee and Strahan have been in the midst of career changes, so the quotes most likely, according to some fans, relate to these changes in their lives. Strahan has taken a hiatus from hosting “Good Morning America” and taken to promoting “The $100,000 Pyramid,” a game show.

Meanwhile, Zee shared on Instagram that she is working on a documentary.

The two are clearly making changes in life, and the quotes about peace and enjoying what you do correlate with these changes.

Zee has also been open in sharing her life with narcolepsy. She tweeted this morning: “For my fellow narcoleptics … I forgot my meds this morning… and it is remarkable. Life looks dull and colorless. It’s amazing the difference.”

Fans left encouraging replies, with one saying: “But to your fans , you’re still bright and amazing as ever.”