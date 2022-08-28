‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer.

The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.

So, fans heard some inside intel who might be the best singer between the Good Morning America host and his daughters.

“If you don’t get this one right, I’ll truly be disappointed,” said Strahan. very tongue and cheek, to Isabella. And, let’s just say that daughter didn’t name her dad.

“Are you kidding me?” asks a playfully stunned Strahan, when Isabella named Sophia (twins always stick together). He then starts singing in his best Broadway voice. “Have you heard me sing a little ditty. Listen to this voice.”

Sophia got her burn in. “You’re a little pitchy.” And trust us, there were more sick burns (for a teenager). Next question — who in the family has the most style.

“I gotta say, I got some style,” bragged the Good Morning America host. (He is selling his own clothing line). Isabella quipped: “With help from a stylist.”

Dad said “That is not true. I dress myself every day.”

Michael Strain gig is hosting Good Morning America with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulo

Former NFL Star Also Offered Take on Good Morning America Host

There was another section of the video featuring the Good Morning America host with Carl Banks, one of his old teammates with the New York Giants. Strahan was a ferocious pass rusher for the Giants defense. Meanwhile, Banks was ending his career as a linebacker for New York when Strahan first started playing. Banks moved behind the microphone after retirement.

That brings us to the QVC question for these two old players. “Would you rather have universal respect or ultimate power?” Strahan started wiggling his fingers as he gave his impression of a maniacal laugh.

“See, there was a time in his life where he took power over respect,” Banks said. “Because he was getting disrespected by radio hosts, so he said, I’m out.” Again, this was all in good fun.

So what’s up with Michael Strahan and QVC? The massive shopping outlet sells MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL. It’s geared towards football fans everywhere.

Life is about to get quite busy for an already busy man. He’s got his Good Morning America gig. And on Sunday’s, he’s host of the $100,000 Pyramid. In two weeks, he’ll be part of the NFL on Fox coverage, working as an analyst. And this past week, Strahan teased another upcoming project, possibly a new skin care line.