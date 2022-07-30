‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines.

The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside. And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad. I’m sorry.”

On Friday (July 29th), Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share a snapshot of him with “The View” Sara Haines to promote his “The 100,000 Pyramid” game show. “The chase is always worth it when I get to see [Sara Haines] and of course all the AMAZING LADIES of ‘The View’!” Strahan declared. “Thank you for showing us the fun of ‘The 100,000 Pyramid.’”

However, Michael Strahan was met with some criticism due to praising “The View” co-hosts. “Great ladies of the view???? One of Michael Strahan’s followers wrote. “I’m rethinking how I feel about you. Racist bitter women!”

Another follower went on to declare that “The View,” to them, is the worst show on TV. Although there was some criticism, some of Michael Strahan’s followers praised “The View” ladies. “I love you guys AND I love THE VIEW!”

Michael Strahan Says He Regrets ‘Missed Opportunity’ on ‘The View’

During a recent appearance on “The View,” Michael Strahan spoke about the “missed opportunity” he had for the daytime talk show.

Hello! Magazine reports that during his visit on “The View,” Michael Strahan chats with Whoopi Goldberg about the co-hosts’ week-long adventure in The Bahamas. He says he was not only jealous of the trip, but he was going to make an appearance on the talk show while they were there.

“That’s one of those trips when you’re invited to come on the show and you say, ‘yes,’” Michael Strahan explains. He also says that he received an invitation to join the ladies in The Bahamas. However, there was an issue. “Then someone on my behalf said no. So I’m trying to figure out who that is right now.”

Sara Haines then declares that heads will roll when he finds out who it was. “Cause we got a problem,” Michael Strahan jokes.