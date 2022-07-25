‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Reveals Huge News After Lengthy Absence From Show

Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, shared news on Instagram after her lengthy absence from the show. She revealed that she’s been on vacation but she’ll be back on Monday morning.

“It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is not too happy about that. Sweet Amber & I are thankful for the time we had to reflect, recharge and rejoice! See you Monday morn on @gma.

#sundayvibes,” the host wrote.

Her post’s location revealed that the couple had been vacationing in Key West, Florida. In the post, their dog Lukas sticks his tongue out for the camera.

Robin Roberts has been with GMA for a long time. The 61-year-old joined the show back in 1995. However, the host recently revealed that she needed time off to support her partner Amber Laign. Laign has been battling breast cancer since the end of 2021. She’s been receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Roberts recently announced Laign’s completion of her treatments. She said the pair found plenty of bonding time together.

Fans React to Robin Roberts’ Post

Fans quickly took to the comment section to congratulate the pair and wish both Robin and Amber prayers and well-wishes.

One fan said, “Awesome safe travels back home! So happy for Sweet Amber!!” Another wrote, “Can’t wait Robin. Miss you and the GlamFam. Kisses Sweet Amber. Life is good.”

Another said, “Welcome back pups!” A final fan said, “We missed you, but glad that you guys got to recharge. I find a lot of joy in watching you guys life so thank you for it! (So so happy Amber got to ring the bell!!).”

According to CNN, Roberts and Laign met through mutual friends. They’ve been together since 2005, the same year Roberts first became a co-anchor on the show. While their relationship has been long-term, they’ve never officially been married.

In addition to her groundbreaking time at GMA, she was also the first woman of color and first openly LGBT woman to host the American TV game show Jeopardy!

Recently, Robin Roberts made news for her touching tribute to Naomi Judd, one of her close friends. Judd tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2022.

CMT televised a memorial for Judd. It was entitled Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration. The memorial was broadcast from the Ryman Auditorium, as specified by Judd before she died. Robin Roberts hosted the ceremony.

The ceremony featured appearances from many celebrities and musicians. Some include from Ashley Judd, Larry Strickland, Bono, Bette Midler, and Martina McBride. Additionally, Reba McEntire, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey and Salma Hayek were in attendance. Musical performances were given by Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Larry Strickland, and Jamey Johnson.