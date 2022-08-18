Gwyneth Paltrow Joins ‘Shark Tank’ for Season 14

Shark Tank has officially cast Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow as one of Season 14’s guest hosts.

Paltrow joins the reality TV cast thanks to her own entrepreneurial success with Goop, a health and wellness lifestyle website that has an estimated worth of $250 million. The Shakespeare in Love actress opened the site in 2008 and served as the chief creative officer for nearly a decade.

In 2016, the 49-year-old became Goop’s CEO and broadened the brand to outreach more than the blogging sphere. On the company’s 10-year anniversary, Gwyneth Paltrow expanded it into the EU. From there, it spawned two Netflix series, The Goop Lab with Gwenyth Paltrow and Sex, Love & Goop, and a merchandise line that is best known for a very specific and racy candle.

Goop also became a book, opened permanent and pop-up retail stores, and began offering live lifestyle events, such as the In Goop Health summit.

Aside from being a successful CEO, Paltrow is also known for her work in blockbuster movies like Emma, Iron Man, and Se7en. She also starred in the Emmy-nominated NSeries, The Politician. Aside from her Oscar, she also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe award.

In 2011, the self-proclaimed foodie published the cookbook, My Father’s Daughter. Following the release, she authored three more similar concepts, It’s All Good (2013), It’s All Easy (2016), and The Clean Plate (2019). All four titles landed on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The Oscar-Winning Actress and Goop Owner Will Make Her ‘Shark Tank’ Debut This Fall

Gwyneth Paltrow tried her hand at televised business advising in 2017 when she starred in Apple’s first original, Planet of the Apps. For the now-canceled series, she sat with Will.i.am, Jessica Alba, and Gary Vaynerchuk and listened to software developers pitch app ideas and decided if the projects were worth backing.

Now, she will listen to business-minded hopefuls share their dream concepts and decide if she wants to help fund their plights. She’ll work with the returning regular hosts—Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

Guest hosts Emma Grede, who is a founding partner of Skims, and Peter Jones, a dragon on Dragon’s Den, will also return. Daniel Lubetzky, creator of Kind and co-creator of Somos Foods, and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman, and chief creative officer at Kendra Scott, LLC, will also come back for Season 14.

Aside from Paltrow, Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu will also become a new guest shark on Shark Tank.

Shark Tank Season 14 premieres on ABC on Friday, Sept. 23.