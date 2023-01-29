’That ’70s Show’s Don Stark Addresses Tanya Roberts’ Death Following ’That ‘90s Show’ Release

Don Stark, who plays Bob Pinciotti on That ’90s Show, looked back on his That ’70s Show costar, Tanya Roberts. Roberts played Bob’s wife Midge on That ’70s Show. Sadly, she died in 2021 at 71 years of age. Roberts developed a urinary tract infection that turned into sepsis.

“Tanya was a doll, and so great to work with,” Stark told MovieWeb on Jan. 20. “I was so sad when I heard about her passing. It hurts when you think about it, but I think about her often and her presence was there on set. I think she would have been very excited about the revival. And, you know, I think she definitely would have come back to be a part of it, even though [in the original show], we were still split up.”

‘That ’70s Show’ Star Don Stark Appeared In All Eight Seasons Of The Show

Stark starred in all eight seasons of That ’70s Show. Roberts was a main star for the show’s first three seasons. Midge and Bob divorced as part of the storyline. Then, during Seasons 6 and 7, the two tried to reconcile but they decided that staying separated was for the best. In real life, Roberts left the show after three seasons because her first husband, Barry Roberts, was terminally ill. Barry Roberts and Tanya Roberts were married from 1974 until his death in 2006. She was in a long-term relationship with Lance O’Brien when she died.

“Both of our characters [Bob and Midge] were great foils for Red and Kitty,” Stark told MovieWeb about their That ’70s Show characters. “And it would have been magical having her back. But she was there. You may not see her, but you felt her there on set.” Stark referred to how different Bob and Midge’s relationship was compared to Eric’s parents, Red, played by Kurtwood Smith, and Kitty, played by Debra Jo Rupp, PopCulture reports.

Stark is not the lone original series star from That ’70s Show to appear on That ’90s Show. Topher Grace (Eric), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo Chingwake) all made guest appearances.

That ’90s Show puts a spotlight on a new group of Point Place, Wisconsin teens, led by Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda. The show is set during the summer of 1995, starting with Leia arriving at her grandparents’ house. “What I love about That ’90s Show is that it isn’t a repetition of what we had,” Stark told MovieWeb. “It’s a new invention of what existed before, made all brand new. This new cast just embodied it, and fans and viewers will love it.”