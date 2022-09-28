‘Heartland’ Fans React To Robert Cormier’s Death at 33

Robert Cormier, the 33-year-old actor who played Finn Cotter in Heartland passed away on Friday, September 23. And fans are remembering the star on social media.

The UPTv series announced Cormier’s passing tonight on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and the news was met by hundreds of mourning followers.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) September 27, 2022

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier,” the Twitter announcement reads. “He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.

Fans are Asking ‘Heartland’ to Postpone its Season 16 Return Out of Respect For Robert Cormier

The young star played Fin Cotter, Al Cotter’s grandson and Amy Flemming’s love interest, in the show’s 15th season. He also appeared in the promo for Season 16 and teased a return via Instagram on Aug 29.

Fans of the long-running show were looking forward to Finn adding fuel to this year’s drama. But more importantly, they are heartbroken by the sudden loss of a talented man. And they shared their sympathies in the posts’ comments.

Losing someone young to death is very sad,the grief is unbearable and you find life to be unfair&miserable. My deepest sympathies go out to his family. May you find comfort&peace during this difficult time — Ladanaram (@ladanaram) September 27, 2022

“Losing someone young to death is very sad, the grief is unbearable and you find life to be unfair&miserable,” wrote @ladanaram. “My deepest sympathies go out to his family. May you find comfort&peace during this difficult time.”

“Wow this is really sad,” added @Anchored139. “I’m sorry to hear this. Condolences to his family, the cast & crew, and may his legacy continue to touch families for the short time he blessed the show. Terrible.”

Robert Cormier’s funeral will take place in his hometown of Etobicoke on October 2nd—the same day Heartland returns for season 16. And many fans are asking the series to postpone the premiere. As of yet, Heartland has yet to respond.

“Truly hope you’re planning on postponing the premiere or pausing filming out of respect for him and his family,” suggested @nenah_mikuska.

Robert Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa, his sisters, Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie, and his grandmother, Joanne. His cause of death has not been officially determined. However, his sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario from injuries he sustained in a fall.

This is a developing story.