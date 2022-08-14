Hoda Kotb’s ‘TODAY Show’ Cohost Gives Insight to Star’s Behind-the-Scenes Personality

TODAY Show’s Sheinelle Jones gave fans some insight into Hoda Kotb’s off-screen personality this week as fans continue to debate the rumored feud between Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Kotb celebrated her birthday on August 9th. So Jones gave the 58-year-old a lengthy shoutout on Instagram. And while she had people’s attention, she took time to explain how genuine of a person Kotb is.

“I couldn’t let another moment go by without wishing this beautiful soul a happy birthday!!!” she began. “These are the pics that popped up in my iPhone when I searched for Hoda…. so fun.”

The photos show Kotb spending time with her TODAY Show co-anchors both on-screen and off. In all of them, she’s smiling and obviously enjoying her colleagues. In several snapshots, Kotb is even sharing laughs with Guthrie.

Jones continued her post by pointing out that Hoda Kotb is a true and loving friend.

“When I had covid last Christmas, you know who was the first to call me and help me while I cried like a baby? Hoda,” she penned. “When my grandfather passed, you know who was the first to call me? Hoda. She’s the real deal. @hodakotb – I hope you felt the love today. I admire the way you exude warmth and compassion each day. You also have *the best* stories during commercial breaks.”

The ‘TODAY Show’ Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Drama Continues

The kind words come just weeks after an article published by The Sun sent TODAY Show fans into a tizzy about a possible behind-the-scenes battle between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

In the story, a source came forward and shared that the co-hosts “can’t stand each other” despite the fact that they act like friends on camera.

“Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network,” the source continued. “Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot.”

The article went on to explain that Guthrie considers herself a true news anchor, and she looks down on Kotb because she often reported light news with former host Kathie Lee Gifford while drinking wine. So Kotb’s popularity is a source of jealousy.

The report created obvious tension between Kotb and Guthrie. And on multiple occasions, one or the other has been missing from episodes, which has people wondering if they’re intentionally keeping away from each other.

Neither of the stars has confirmed or denied the rumors. However, they have both made an effort to showcase a true working friendship via social media posts.