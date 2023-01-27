‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.

In the clip, dug up by TMZ, Allen’s character Tim Taylor is wearing a kilt. Jill jokingly says that she wishes it was shorter. As a result, Tim lifts the kilt, appearing to flash Richardson and everyone has a good laugh. At the same time, Richardson can’t hide the shock on her face as she laughs. Her reaction combined with Anderson’s recent allegation made many think that Allen had actually flashed her.

Watch the Home Improvement blooper clip below and pay attention to Patricia Richardson’s reaction.

The Truth Behind the Home Improvement Blooper Clip

Earlier this week, Patricia Richardson gave a statement to Fox News Digital about what really happened in that clip. According to her, Allen did not actually flash her. “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me,” Richardson said. “He was well-dressed under there.” She went on to explain the shocked look on her face. “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” she clarified.

The Pamela Anderson Flashing Allegation

In her memoir, Pamela Anderson alleges that Tim Allen flashed her on her first day of filming Home Improvement in the early 90s. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” she wrote. She adds that Allen told her it was “only fair” because he had seen her naked.

Tim Allen denies that any of it happened. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen countered in a statement.

At the same time, Pamela Anderson doesn’t believe the Home Improvement star flashed her maliciously. “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line,” she said in a statement. “I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

Pamela Anderson’s memoir Love, Pamela hits shelves on January 31st. On the same day, Netflix will release the documentary Pamela: A Love Story.