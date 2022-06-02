‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite for New Series Exploring History of Tools

Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting on screen for a real-life Tool Time of sorts.

In the series called More Power (yes, an obvious throwback to Tim-The-Toolman-Taylor), the Home Improvement duo will be teaming up with woodworking YouTube star April Wilkerson. And together, they will be showcasing the history of tools.

In a ten-episode run, they will explore the most unique, powerful, and legendary gadgets that have ever existed. You can watch the official promo below.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious. Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn?” Tim Allen said in a statement about the project. “We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”

Tim Allen and Richard Karn Have Shared a Long-Lasting Friendship Since ‘Home Improvement’

Tim Allen and Richard Karn have celebrated a long-lasting friendship since their classic TV sitcom ended two decades ago. And they’ve taken a few chances to reunite for specials and shows. Most recently, they paired up for the ongoing Assembly Required.

The home repair series, which stars their More Power pal, April Wilkerson, airs on Tuesdays at 10 pm—also on the History Channel.

“Both of us are still close,” Allen told Entertainment Tonight about his relationship with Karn. “I mean I still see Richard way too much—boy wait it just doesn’t feel like 30 years.”

In the same interview, Karn went on to say that Allen is “like a brother” to him. And he was proud to have created a show with him that was something families could watch together.

So naturally, it was an easy choice for the actor to say “yes” to another project with his friend.

“My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row!” he added to Tim Allen’s statement. “The chance to do a show like Tool Time was unquestionably exciting. We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!”

Each half-hour episode of More Power will surround the history of one tool. While hanging out in Allen’s personal workshop, the team will teach fans how the tool works and explain all the machines and appliances that rely on them.

The stars will also explain exactly how the gadgets came into existence before heading out and trying them for themselves. They will also showcase much bigger gadgets like bulldozers, excavators, and guillotine shears.

Tim Allen’s new series will premiere on Wednesday, June 29 at 10/9c on the History Channel.