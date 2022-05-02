‘Home Improvement’: Why Jonathan Taylor Thomas Left the Series After Season 7

Although he had been on the hit TV sitcom “Home Improvement” since the very first episode in 1991, fans often wonder why Jonathan Taylor Thomas ended up leaving the show after a few episodes into the eighth and final season.

During the eighth and final season of “Home Improvement,” Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ character, Randy, ended up leaving the series for an environmental study program in Costa Rica. He appeared in the eighth season’s episode “Adios” in September 1998. The reason for Thomas’ departure was due to the actor wanting to focus more on academics. His last appearance on the show was the final Christmas episode, “Home For the Holidays.”

However, some of the “Home Improvement” castmates were pretty vocal about Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ departure from the show. According to the New York Post, Patricia Richardson told TV Guide in 1999 that Thomas not returning was a pretty sore point around the set. “I don’t think it’s a good idea that he didn’t show up. But I don’t always think he gets the best advice.”

Meanwhile, Tim Allen began to question Thomas for his reasoning for not returning to “Home Improvement” after the actor ended up doing a couple of films while he was trying to focus on his academics. “He said it was about going to school. But then he did some films. Did he want to do films? Did he want to go to school?”

Tim Allen then said that he shared his thoughts with Thomas. “He was a little miffed at me. I was a little confused at why he didn’t want to do this whole year. I mentioned [publicly] that I was confused and I don’t think he liked that.”

Thomas ended up making a couple of appearances on Allen’s other sitcom “Last Man Standing.”

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Reveals Why He Doesn’t Regret Walking Away From His Acting Fame

During a 2013 interview with People, Jonathan Taylor Thomas explained why he didn’t exactly regret walking away from his acting fame at the height of his career. “I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school. To travel. And have a bit of a break.”

Thomas also stated that he never took to his fame too seriously. “It was a great period in my life. But it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had. Not that I was on a lot of magazine covers.”

Thomas ended up attending Harvard, Columbia, and even St. Andrew’s University in Scotland for his education. “To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me.”