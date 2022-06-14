‘Home Improvement’: Why Tim Allen Was Left ‘Confused’ Over Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ Exit

Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas played a father and son duo on the hit ’90s sitcom “Home Improvement.” Sadly, their relationship off-camera eventually devolved into a fallout.

From 1991 to 1998, Thomas played little Randy Taylor alongside Allen’s character, Tim Taylor on the ABC comedy series for eight years. However, according to IMDb, the young child actor left the series just before the eighth and final season premiered in 1998.

At the time of his departure, Thomas decided to leave the show to return to being a normal kid. Since he began his acting career at age 6, Thomas took a break from acting to go to college.

“I’d been going nonstop since I was eight years old,” the teen heartthrob said in an interview at the time, per People. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break. To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me.”

In addition, his TV dad had his full support. However, all that changed when Tim Allen learned some interesting news.

Allen was supportive that Thomas wanted to focus on his education. However, he wasn’t happy that Thomas didn’t at least return to the show. Not even one last time to make a cameo on the series finale in 1999.

In addition, Allen was also irritated that Thomas booked several parts in blockbuster movies just after he left the sitcom instead of pursuing a college degree.

“He said it was about going to school, but then he did some films. Did he want to do films? Did he want to go to school?” Allen admitted to TV Guide in 1999, per the New York Post. “I mentioned [publicly] that I was confused. I don’t think he liked that.”

Tim Allen and his TV son reunite on ‘Last Man Standing’

As a result, their relationship deteriorated, and it seemed like the two would never recover from the feud between the actors. However, after 15 of the rift, the two pleasantly surprised fans when they had a reunion on Tim Allen’s follow-up sitcom “Last Man Standing.”

Back in 2013, Allen sounded like a proud TV father when he told Yahoo TV that his on-screen son was always ‘”wonderful” as an actor.

“Then he went to college and he found other interests,” Allen said, adding that his former TV son wanted to try his hand at directing. He even shadowed the director on the set of the ABC sitcom while filming.

Around the time, the former child star revealed that he had “no regrets” about taking a break from his acting career and his life as a teen star when he did. “I never took the fame too seriously,” he said.