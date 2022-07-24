‘Home Improvement’: Why Wilson Never Showed His Face

The iconic ’90s sitcom Home Improvement followed Tim “The Toolman” Taylor as he balanced his two main roles: devoted family man and host of his own show within the show Tool Time.

Tim Taylor was played by Tim Allen throughout the entirety of the series’ 8-season run. And though he’s unquestionably a fan favorite, his fellow characters are adored by viewers as well. Tim Taylor was surrounded by a host of fantastic characters, including his wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson), his three sons, and his Tool Time co-star and best friend, Al Borland (Richard Karn).

One of the most beloved characters, however, was Wilson Wilson, Jr. (Earl Hindman), the Taylor family’s friendly next-door neighbor. Wilson appeared in all but one episode of Home Improvement. What made the character particularly memorable, however, was the fact that he never showed his face.

Instead, he would peer over the fence separating his yard from the Taylors’ to chat with Tim and the rest of his family. Through hundreds of episodes, viewers and his fellow characters could see his eyes and nose, but nothing more.

It became such an important bit on the show that even when Wilson departed his yard in later episodes, the writers found creative ways to keep the bottom half of his face hidden.

The only time viewers ever saw Wilson’s full face, in fact, was in the very last episode, “Backstage Pass.” In this episode, the series gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and set, including Earl Hindman’s face.

Why Wilson Never Showed His Face on ‘Home Improvement’

Like any good comedic bit, Home Improvement never acknowledged Wilson’s partial anonymity, leading to wild speculation from fans. One of the most outrageous theories came after we learned a little about Wilson’s backstory.

Throughout the course of the show, Wilson would peek over the fence and share knowledge and advice with the Taylors. As the series progressed, his seemingly endless well of sage wisdom was explained. Wilson was revealed to be an accomplished academic, with a Ph.D. in Forgotten Languages and Cultures.

Sadly, he was also a widower. And it was this detail that led to the far-fetched fan theory that Wilson’s wife was murdered, forcing him into Witness Protection from her killers.

Though certainly an interesting theory, it’s far from reality. Tim Allen actually explained the reasoning behind Wilson’s hidden face and it had nothing to do with murderers or espionage.

Instead, it was a nod to a cherished childhood memory. As a child, Tim Allen had a neighbor whose identity was always a mystery. He frequently chatted with this neighbor but was too short to see over the fence.

Earl Hindman, the actor behind Wilson tragically passed in 2003, just a few years after the series finale. But he’ll always be remembered for the soothing voice and kind eyes that made his Home Improvement character an indelible part of the show, despite never showing his face.