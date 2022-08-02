‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Return To Alma Mater Where They Met

Just last year, fans of the HGTV show Home Town questioned if there was going to be a season 2 with the lovely couple Erin and Ben Napier. Much like HGTV’s catalog, Home Town followed the couple as they renovated homes for all kinds of people. Some were young families looking to find that forever home while others were first-time homebuyers seeking to traverse the world of homeownership. But no matter what the show entailed, fans continued to watch due to the bond and love shared between Erin and Ben Napier. Falling in love during high school, the Napiers recently took time to visit some of the places that helped fuel their future.

Having two daughters and hosting an HGTV show can be a daunting task. But it never stopped Ben and Erin Napier from stopping every so often to share a sweet hug or kiss. While experienced when it comes to renovations and getting the most out of what is there, it is their simple and elegant relationship that led to a season 2 of Home Town Takeover that is bigger and better. Still, not forgetting the past, the couple visited their alma mater.

College Love Story

With both sporting their genuine smiles, Erin Napier wrote, “Had lunch at our alma mater today, and took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office. We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like. Still my biggest crush.”

In August of 2021, Erin Napier shocked fans when she announced that season 2 of the spinoff series, Home Town Takeover, might not happen. She wrote on Twitter, “I’ll be honest, the takeover life is not all that simpatico with family life. it was an amazing adventure for us, but likely the only one like it until (maybe) our girls are much older.”

Erin Napier Reveals Season 2 Of Home Town Takeover

But last month, Erin Napier once again shocked fans when she shared a post on Instagram, revealing, “Here we go again! Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2, and Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity. BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

Given that season 2 is bigger, the hosts decided to make it better by adding another star couple into the mix, Jenny and Dave Marrs. The couple, excited to work alongside Erin and Ben Napier shared their thoughts on Instagram as well.

Revealing some details about the new season, Jenny Marrs wrote, “We are here in Fort Morgan, Colorado and this community and the stories we will get to share this season are truly inspiring. This show is a reminder that there is a lot of good still out there in the world. We can all make a difference and we can all lend a hand to a neighbor in need. I believe this show is going to be a bright light of hope and we are immensely honored to have been asked to partner with the Napiers to transform this town! Let’s do this.”