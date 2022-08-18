‘Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier To Star in Discovery+ Christmas Movie

Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier are adding one more credit to their screen-side resume. This fall, the two will move from reality TV to film when they star in a scripted Discovery+ Christmas movie.

As Erin announced on her Instagram page on August 17, she and her husband are starring in A Christmas Open House, which debuts on November 11.

“So, we are in a movie!” Erin Napier captioned alongside a photo of her and Ben in a promo shot.

Erin Napier Will Join Three More Reality Stars Who Are Making Their Holiday Movie Debuts

The movie, which will air exclusively on the streamer, follows a determined Atlanta property stager named Melissa Norwood who forges a partnership with her high school crush, David Phelps. The two are tasked with selling Melissa’s mom’s home in their small hometown after her mom gets married.

The home has charm, but its dated details need a major renovation to catch the highest bid. And when a wealthy couple says they want to see the home on Christmas Eve, Melissa and David decide they’re going to give it a complete makeover before they arrive.

The project brings Henry and Sarah Wright to the screen. As you can guess, they’re played by Ben and Erin Napier. Melissa asks them to help her create a few custom projects on a budget, just as the actors do in real life.

The Wrights have a reputation for creating beautiful restorations while keeping historic homes’ legacies intact. Henry specializes in woodworking and custom furniture building. Sarah is an interior decorator with a unique eye for color.

But, of course, A Christmas Open House doesn’t just center around the Home Town stars. Like every good holiday movie, it follows a wholesome romance. In this case, it’s the re-ignited flames between Melissa and David. The couple falls for each other as they work to complete the project before the potential buyers come to town. But the two have a major hurdle in their way. Melissa plans on using her proceeds to open her own business in Atlanta. And David never wants to leave his small Georgia town.

Aside from Ben and Erin Napier, the film stars Katie Stevens as Melissa and Victor Rasuk as David.

The movie comes with two other Christmas flicks starring reality stars. On the same day, the network will also drop Designing Christmas starring Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and One Delicious Christmas with Food Network chefs Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman.