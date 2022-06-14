‘Home Town’s Ben Napier & ‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Hang Out at NASCAR Race: See Pics

In addition to being a home restoration expert, Home Town star Ben Napier is also a NASCAR enthusiast! Last weekend saw the haulers travel to the Golden State for the Toyota Save Mart 350. The drivers competed in the second road course race of the season at Sonoma Raceway, and Ben Napier and his new friend, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, were there to catch all the action.

The Home Town star shared a glimpse into his weekend on Instagram, where he posted a series of photos of himself with friends, both new and old, as they watched the high-speed competition.

“What a weekend, y’all,” he wrote in the caption. “These Mississippi boys had a BLAST in California. [NASCAR] never fails to impress, but the [Sonoma Raceway] track is unbelievable! Watching a Motorsport in California wine country that started with bootlegging in North Carolina doesn’t make sense, but it works so well.”

“We made some new friends, had some great food, and experienced a great American sport in a new way,” Napier continued. “Wish we were going to [Nashville Super Speedway] next weekend. Can’t wait to go to another one. Boogity, boogity, boogity — let’s go racing!!!”

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Celebrates His Wife’s Recent Achievements

The Napiers are a talented family. Not only are they the faces of a hit TV show and home restoration professionals but Ben Napier is the founder of a furniture manufacturing business, Scotsman Co. And now, Erin Napier can say she’s a best-selling author!

When the Home Town star set out to write an illustrated children’s book for her daughters, she had no idea that millions of children around the world would fall in love with the story of an empty house that dreams of having a family again.

To commemorate his wife’s incredible achievement, Ben Napier posted a few photos of the couple celebrating the news along with a heartfelt caption. “Tonight, I will go to bed with a bestselling author,” Napier wrote. “She’s an incredibly talented artist, she has the voice of an angel, she is my best friend, she is my daughters’ mother, an amazing mother at that, and she is a freaking [New York Times] bestselling author!!!”

“I have loved her for nearly 20 years, and will love her for the rest of my life,” he continued. “It always makes me proud to call her my wife, but tonight, I couldn’t be prouder. Titles don’t mean anything in the big picture, but it feels good to be recognized for something you made. To [Adam Trest, illustrator] and [Erin Napier], y’all did an incredible thing.”