‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier and Husband Ben Go Behind-the-Scenes at Chris Stapleton Concert

For the stars of HGTV’s Home Town, there isn’t much time for relaxing. Beyond the show and the spinoffs, Erin Napier is busy raising two kids with her husband Ben Napier. And don’t forget about the books Erin has written as well. Add it all together and it’s easy to get swept away. Luckily, both Ben and Erin appear to be doing great in a new Instagram post showing them at a Chris Stapleton concert.

On Sunday, Erin Napier posted a picture on Instagram at the Chris Stapleton concert. Ben was not far behind as in another picture, they are embracing each other. Erin wrote, “COVID stole one of my favorite things for a while, seeing live music. So good to be back watching the Stapletons make magic again Gosh, I missed this bunch.”

Erin Napier Remembers Her Dad

Erin Napier’s post comes a week after she shared another picture on Instagram, but it pertained to her dad. Having a front-row seat to watching Ben with their kids, she admitted to wishing for more moments to snuggle her dad. “My brother sent me this photo of Daddy that was taken some 15 years ago probably. He looks like my brother. He looks my age. I facetimed Daddy this morning when the girls woke up, and we go see him or he comes over about every other day. I’m realizing (especially after reading This Time Tomorrow by @emmastraub) how important it is to keep learning about our parents, to keep calling them, inviting them over for breakfast or supper.”

The star added, “I watch Ben’s face when the girls lean their heads into his shoulder and wrap their little arms around his neck and regret that I didn’t snuggle my dad more when I was little. Maybe I’ll try to start now. I guess it’s never too late?”

With over 1 million followers, support poured in for Erin Napier with some sharing their own stories. Still having her father, many encouraged her to take the time she has and start getting those snuggles.

Chris Stapleton Honored By The Academy of Country Music

As for Chris Stapleton, he unfortunately canceled a string of concerts just a few weeks ago due to contracting COVID-19. Apologizing to fans, the singer wrote, “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support and can’t wait to see you next week.”

Following the necessary procedures, Stapleton recovered and is back to entertaining fans and even Erin and Ben Napier. In August, Stapleton is scheduled to be honored with the spirit award from the Academy of Country Music. The award is given to a musician “who is continuing the legacy of country music legend Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs, and epitomizing Haggard’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.”