‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Marks Daughter’s Birthday With Sweet Post

Erin and Ben Napier have a storybook romance. After meeting at the University of Mississippi, they tied the knot in 2008. With their shared passion for home restoration, the Napiers built a successful career through their hit TV show Home Town, which premiered in 2016.

Two years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Helen, to the world. And last year, they added to their family with another daughter, Mae, who turned one year old just two weeks ago on May 28th, 2022.

To commemorate her youngest daughter’s birthday and this all too small moment of time in her life, Erin Napier posted an adorable picture of Mae on Instagram, to which she added a caption detailing Mae’s life as a one-year-old.

“Mae turned one year old a couple weeks ago,” she wrote in the caption. “She says dada, mama, yaya, mmmm (for milk!), hen (helen!), hey! Her favorite book is Goodnight Moon, her favorite food is banana, when she hugs my neck she sighs ‘ooooh. oooooh.'”

“She loves to dance, and could walk by herself if she would let go of my one finger she believes keeps her on her size 3 feet. She is my adventurous one, fearless, climbing and falling, but always ready to get back up and try it again. So thankful for this angel girl’s life.”

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Wrote Her First Children’s Book for Her Daughters

Last year not only marked the arrival of her second daughter but the beginnings of her first children’s book as well, entitled, The Lantern House. The book is written by Home Town star Erin Napier, herself, and illustrated by Adam Trest, an illustrator and friend of the family.

“Adam and both live in old houses and we both have two little girls,” Napier explained to People. “We just thought it would be wonderful if we wrote a book for our girls and that’s where it began.”

The book follows the experiences of a house that watches its owners grow and eventually move away. Each family that moves into the home leaves a mark on the structure. “The house is the narrator and it’s a watcher, a keeper, and a guardian of the families that live there,” Erin explained.

For Erin Napier, writing The Lantern House was easier than she expected. “Honestly, I sat down and I wrote that in 30 minutes, the rough [draft],” she said. “It just came very easily to me to tell this story, because it’s a story that I’ve seen a million times in the work we do on Home Town.”

“We’ve renovated nearly a hundred houses,” she continued. “And Ben’s favorite thing to do is to research the history of these houses before we present them as an option to the family. So they know a little about the people that lived there before them.”