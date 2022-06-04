‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Opens Up About ‘Panic Attacks and Spiraling Thoughts’

For a full decade, Erin Napier, star of the TV series Home Town, suffered from a mysterious ailment no doctor seemed able to diagnose. Every few months, Napier would have what she referred to as “spells,” during which she faced excruciating pain along with extreme nausea and fever.

After years of attempting different remedies and listening to the advice of a wide variety of doctors, one doctor finally diagnosed her correctly. She had a perforated appendix, meaning waste was leaking into her abdomen from her intestines, causing a painful infection.

At long last, doctors removed her appendix and returned the television star to health. The damage, however, went far deeper than physical pain. A decade of hospital visits and agony led to trauma for Erin Napier, who still struggles with the aftermath of her illness today.

Erin Napier Details Her Appendicitis Trauma

In a recent Instagram post, Erin Napier gave fans a look into the emotional baggage she still carries. Though the illness is long behind her, she continues to suffer from “panic attacks and spiraling thoughts.”

In the post, Erin Napier explains that after her appendix was removed 8 years ago, she could never fully shake the feeling of sickness. Thankfully, her therapist and friend helped her realize that she was no longer sick. The problem was that the lengthy illness left her “with an extreme fear and preoccupation with sickness.”

“My brain, without my permission, sets off on a fight or flight mission to save my life, when my life is not in any danger at all,” Napier explained. “Panic attacks and spiraling thoughts come rushing in. I’m relieved at least to have connected all these dots in recent months, brought to the surface by the constant upheaval and dread that came with living in a pandemic.”

‘Home Town’ Star Inspires Fans With Candid Post

Erin Napier’s candid story ended with a message to her fans. Though her life is far from the perfect image Home Town might portray, she feels that hardship is simply a part of life. Everyone goes through hard times, and the best thing to do is focus on the silver lining.

“This is something you don’t know about me,” she said. “But I don’t mind if you do. It’s not bad or good, it’s just part of my weird brain and I’m trying to untangle it every day, even as you may see happy news and posts from me.”

“That’s everyone though, isn’t it?” Napier continued. “We’ve all got our personal struggles. But isn’t it so nice to have this place for editing the hard parts out? Like seeing the people you love most gathered around your hospital bed, there’s always a light in the darkness.”

Though it was no doubt a difficult topic to discuss, fans appreciated Erin Napier’s openness, many of whom writing that they shared similar issues. “This was so real and heartfelt,” one fan wrote. “I’m being treated for panic attacks and anxiety. The struggle is very real. You are a brave woman. Courageous! Thank you for sharing.”