‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Gets ‘Weepy’ After Emotional Parenting Moment

Home Town star Erin Napier is feeling emotional as her eldest child hits another major milestone.

Napier and her husband, Ben, sent their four-year-old daughter Helen off to school for the first time this week. As all parents know, reaching those moments where your child finds a new sense of independence is bittersweet. And Erin was quick to admit that she was having a hard time letting go.

On Wednesday (Aug 3), the Laurel, Mississippi, native posted a tearful letter on Instagram to all the moms out there who are dealing with the same feelings as school kicks off throughout the country.

“Just sitting in the car getting weepy because this was played constantly at events when I graduated high school,” she penned. “And Helen is starting school this week and time is flying and I will remember you baby Helen 😭 (all the other mamas sending your infants to school this year please holler at me).”

In a picture, the Home Town host showed her car’s radio playing Sarah McLaughlin’s I Will Remember You. And just outside the window, you can see a small, brick schoolhouse.

The Home Town Star Celebrates Her Second Daughter’s 1st Birthday

The reality TV stars are parents to two children. Helen has a sister, Mae, who just celebrated her first birthday in June—another emotional event for parents. So this year has been marked by several tearjerkers in the family.

“Mae turned one year old a couple weeks ago,” she told her 1.3 million Instagram followers. “She says dada, mama, yaya, mmmm (for milk!), hen (helen!), hey! Her favorite book is Goodnight Moon, her favorite food is banana, when she hugs my neck she sighs ‘ooooh. oooooh.’”

“She loves to dance, and could walk by herself if she would let go of my one finger she believes keeps her on her size 3 feet. She is my adventurous one, fearless, climbing and falling, but always ready to get back up and try it again. So thankful for this angel girl’s life.”

Ben (37) and Erin (36) have been married since 2009. The couple met while students at Jones County Community College in Ellisville, Mississippi.

Erin once detailed their romantic start by sharing that they met in the college yearbook room because the school was writing an article on him. At the time, he was already her “biggest crush.” Though, she only swooned from afar.

But after meeting that fateful day, they instantly connected. And after six short days, they both knew that they’d met the person they’d share forever with.

“December 8, we took the photos for the yearbook, December 9, we went on our first date and he met my mama, December 10, we looked at the Christmas lights in Mason Park. December 13, we decided we would get married someday,” she wrote. “It sounds crazy to you, maybe. But it makes perfect sense to me.”