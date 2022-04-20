‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals She Gave Up Social Media for Lent

Just a little over a month (close to 40 days to be exact), “Home Town” star Erin Napier took to her Instagram to reveal that she and her family gave up social media for Lent this year.

On Monday (April 18th), Erin Napier shared on her social media account, “Country life in the last 40 days. We finished the country house! We didn’t use social media for Lent! Our friend Laura posted everything for us! It’s been busy! We are tired! And thankful! He is risen!”

In her first Instagram post since mid-February, the “Home Town” star shared some snapshots of her four-year-old daughter Helen. One snap featured the little girl holding a stuffed bunny while another photo showed her playing outside in bare feet. Erin Napier also shared a picture of her nearly one-year-old daughter Mae looking through a window at the family’s new puppy.

According to People, Erin Napier has been vocal about the negativity that comes with social media. The “Home Town” star wrote on her Instagram Story in February, “Let’s talk about something. There has been some extra rudeness happening in the comments for the last week or so. If you feel like you’re the kind of person who could leave your unsolicited rude opinion laying around on social media, go ahead and unfollow me. So I don’t have to do it for you. We aren’t a good fit, you see. It’s you, not me.”

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Previously Spoke About Followers Being Rude to Her on Instagram

Meanwhile, the comments about rudeness on Instagram come less than a year after “Home Town” star Erin Napier spoke out about the negative criticism she has seen on the social media platform. Napier explained that her Instagram account isn’t the place for users to be mean and critical. She also suggested to those who can’t be nice to feel free to use the unfollow button.

“Instagram is my cozy place, ” Erin Napier declared. “A photo journal of the moments I don’t mind sharing. Because maybe it will make someone feel like there are there people like them in the world. Or maybe it will give you courage to be distinctly YOU in a world that values perfection over personal.”

The “Home Town” star then wrote that Instagram is also a place to show her and Ben Napier’s work. “Or sometimes it’s just because I want to remember a moment and this is a simple and concise way to catalog moments.”

Erin Napier also spoke about the farmhouse at the end of 2021. She told People that she and Ben are working on the house for themselves, which is a bit different for them.