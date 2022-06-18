‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier ‘Cried’ Over the New ‘Elvis’ Biopic

“Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier saw an early screening of the new biopic “Elvis” earlier this week, and now they’re encouraging fans to see it for themselves.

Ben and Erin Napier, who starred in the HGTV series “Home Town,” apparently grew up as huge Elvis Presley fans. Earlier, on her Instagram page, Erin shared a photo of Elvis hanging on her parent’s fridge, expressing how much he means to her family. We also see a photo of the Graceland Christmas village her parents own.

“I grew up in a house where a photo of Elvis is on my parents’ fridge beside the ultrasound souvenirs of their grandkids,” she began in her caption. “The Graceland Christmas village is the only inheritance I want someday.”

The “Home Town” star continued, “We got to see the @elvismovie with my mama and her sisters, a few friends, and more family. My heart raced, I cried. We clapped like we were in his presence. @austinbutler BECAME #Elvis. Y’all pleeeease go see it June 24 so we can discuss???”

Erin Napier isn’t the only one who cried during the film. Her husband, Ben Napier, shared that the film caused him to tear up as well.

On his own Instagram page, Ben later posted a video of the “Home Town” couple sharing their thoughts on the biopic. In his caption, Ben opened a bit more about why the film meant so much to him.

“On Sunday mornings, my daddy, a preacher, pregamed by playing Elvis gospel music loudly throughout our house,” Ben wrote earlier. “When he or any of us sang in church, we tried to sound like Elvis. My older brother and I tried to rock long sideburns in high school because of the king!”

He continued, “For Erin and I, he is more than a performer, he is a family member. The job that @bazluhrmann did with this cast is incredible. @austinbutler became the king. Tom Hanks played a diabolical genius so well. Everyone in the movie nailed their role. I cried a couple of times and at others felt as if I was watching real footage from live concerts. Y’all need to go watch the @elvismovie!!”

Watch ‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Review ‘Elvis’

In addition to his heartfelt caption, “Home Town” star Ben Napier also posted a video review from him and his wife. Erin shared her thoughts first about the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

“Austin Butler just absolutely destroyed us. I sat beside my mother and my aunts, who were the greatest Elvis fans of all time, who taught me all they know about Elvis. And they sobbed watching this,” she said earlier. “It was the closest we’ll ever come to seeing Elvis in real life. That’s what it feels like.”

“Everyone did an amazing job,” Ben added later. “Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks… the supporting characters, everybody. It is such an awesome movie.”

The Napiers then agreed that “Elvis” better win Best Picture at the Oscars next year. Not to mention Best Actor for Austin Butler and Best Director for Luhrmann. See the video for yourself below.