‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Reveal a Major Season 2 Update

Home Town viewers should be excited to hear their favorite renovation team is coming back to change more lives. Ben and Erin Napier are coming back for another season of Home Town Takeover. This time, they’re coming to Fort Morgan, Colorado, to fix up the town and give its residents a fresh start with their surroundings.

Erin Napier marked the announcement on her Instagram with a photo from the announcement in Fort Morgan.

She captioned the photo, “Here we go again! Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2. And Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity. BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

The Napiers have been exploring colorful Colorado since the announcement. Ben posted his own look into their journey across the state in a retro 1955 Apache. He’ll always “ride or die” with his wife and partner in renovations.

Home Town Takeover Looks to Change More Lives

The Home Town stars will return after the successful first season of Home Town Takeover in 2020. They left Wetumpka, Alabama completely fixed up with an entirely new downtown street, a farmer’s market, and many more town improvements.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the show continued to generate tourism for the Alabama town even two years after the show. “They did it in the right way,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis. “Everything was positive on the shows and they really showcased what makes Wetumpka great.”

This season, the Napiers will be joined by Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs. They appeared as guests in season one, but this time they’ll help take the reigns on the huge project. Together, the expanded team will take on a total of 18 renovations. Across six episodes, they’ll transform Fort Morgan’s homes, local businesses, and community spaces.

Andrew Stieb serves as the Fort Morgan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. He spoke to his local paper, the Fort Morgan Times, to voice how excited he and his fellow Fort Morgan residents are for Home Town Takeover to come to their town.

“I’m definitely a fan of HGTV. After hearing about the potential of this project, I made it a point to watch every episode start to finish of the first season,” Stieb said. “Having watched Season 1. It would seem the idea is to give back to those people already giving back to the community. As we know, Fort Morgan has a lot deserving people, I look forward to seeing how it all turns out.

The premiere date of season two is not yet announced, but the team is hard at work making the renovations happen. Stay tuned for more updates on Home Town Takeover.