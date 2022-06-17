‘Home Town’ Stars Erin and Ben Napier Give ‘Elvis’ Biopic Extremely High Praise in New Post

“Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier saw an early screening of the new biopic “Elvis” this weekend, and now they’re encouraging everyone and anyone to go see it.

“Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler in the titular role as the King of Rock and Roll. It hits theaters on June 24, but the “Home Town” stars must have earned an early access pass to go see it. And Ben Napier posted the couple’s review on his Instagram page earlier this week.

The HGTV stars posed in front of a framed picture of the real Elvis Presley while giving their review. Erin Napier kicked off the video by saying, “Austin Butler just absolutely destroyed us. I sat beside my mother and my aunts, who were the greatest Elvis fans of all time, who taught me all they know about Elvis. And they sobbed watching this.”

She added, “It was the closest we’ll ever come to seeing Elvis in real life. That’s what it feels like.”

Ben Napier agreed, even saying how watching the film was “better than watching his videos. It was incredible.”

The “Home Town” stars then confirmed that the movie comes out on June 24 and everyone needs to go see it. “Everyone did an amazing job,” Ben continued. “Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks… the supporting characters, everybody. It is such an awesome movie.”

The Napiers concluded their review by agreeing with one of Erin’s aunts that it should receive the Academy Award for Best Picture next year. Check out the review video for yourself below.

‘Home Town’ star Ben Napier Shares His Personal Connection to Elvis Presley and the New Film

When he posted this video, “Home Town” star Ben Napier also included a lengthy caption that told a heartwarming story. Apparently, Ben has a special connection to Elvis Presley through his father, who was a preacher. So the movie really hit home for him.

“On Sunday mornings, my daddy, a preacher, pregamed by playing Elvis gospel music loudly throughout our house,” ben Napier began in the caption. “When he or any of us sang in church, we tried to sound like Elvis. My older brother and I tried to rock long sideburns in high school because of the king!”

He continued, “For Erin and I, he is more than a performer, he is a family member. The job that @bazluhrmann did with this cast is incredible. @austinbutler became the king. Tom Hanks played a diabolical genius so well. Everyone in the movie nailed their role. I cried a couple of times and at others felt as if I was watching real footage from live concerts. Y’all need to go watch the @elvismovie!!”

You can see the “Elvis” biopic in theaters starting June 24.