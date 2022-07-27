‘Home Town Takeover’ Star Erin Napier Posts New Pic With 2 New HGTV Hosts

HGTV’s Home Town Takeover is coming back to change more lives after last season’s heartwarming transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama. The town reality TV show now has set its sights on Fort Morgan, Colorado.

The team announced yesterday their intention to renovate the small Colorado town that sits around one hour outside Denver. Erin Napier marked the announcement by sharing her team’s collective excitement with a celebratory Instagram post.

She captioned the photo, “Here we go again! Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2. And Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity. BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier will return after their successful first season of Home Town Takeover in 2020. They left Wetumpka, Alabama completely fixed up with 12 new projects. Including an entirely new downtown street and a farmer’s market. The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the show was still generating tourism for the Alabama town. “They did it in the right way,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis. “Everything was positive on the shows and they really showcased what makes Wetumpka great.”

This season, the Napiers will be joined by Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs. They also appeared as guests in season 1. Together, the expanded team will take on a total of 18 projects. Across six episodes, they’ll transform Fort Morgan’s homes, local businesses, and community spaces.

The Community Can’t Wait for the Home Town Takeover

The first season was a major success for the show and the renovated town. Home & Food Content Streaming president Jane Latman went on record to say everyone is on board and excited for the changes coming to Fort Morgan.

“More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama during the first season of Home Town Takeover,” Latman said. “Now we’re doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbors, friends, and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come.”

Andrew Stieb serves as the Fort Morgan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, and he spoke to the Fort Morgan Times to voice the town’s excitement for the Home Town Takeover. He said the Chamber of Commerce is proud of the work the community did to bring the show to their town. And he can’t wait to see how they enhance his hometown.

“I’m definitely a fan of HGTV. After hearing about the potential of this project, I made it a point to watch every episode start to finish of the first season,” Stieb said. “Having watched Season 1, it would seem the idea is to give back to those people already giving back to the community. As we know, Fort Morgan has a lot deserving people, I look forward to seeing how it all turns out.”