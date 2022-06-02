‘Home Town’s Ben Napier Leaves Touching Note for Wife Erin to Mark Major Accomplishment: PHOTO

“Home Town” star Erin Napier received the sweetest letter from her husband Ben this morning, in preparation for a huge announcement.

The announcement in question is that Erin is now a New York Times bestselling author. The “Home Town” star teamed up with illustrator Adam Trest to create a gorgeous children’s book called “The Lantern House,” which published on May 24.

This was a huge transition for Erin, who originally teamed up with her husband Ben to star in a home renovation show for HGTV. Now, she can add author to her resume, and an NYT bestselling one at that.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the “Home Town” star took to Instagram to share a letter her husband sent her in the morning that she would find out if she made the list or not. After sharing the photo, Erin revealed the good news.

“This morning’s note from Ben had me feeling good about things no matter what we would find out, but I can’t believe my eyes. We did it, @adamtrest!” Erin Napier wrote. “#TheLanternHouse is a bestseller, thanks to all of you who supported it. Thank y’all so very much for that.”

So, What Did ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Write in His Letter to His Wife Erin?

“Home Town” star Ben Napier’s letter to his wife Erin was sweet and meaningful. He started out by discussing why that day, June 1, might be a big deal for some families. What with kids getting out of school and starting summer break. But for the Napiers, “That is not what makes today big for us.”

“Your children’s book might be on the NYT best sellers list today. It might not be,” Ben continued. “The truth is, you and Adam wrote and illustrated a beautiful story and book. People all over are falling in love with it and they will continue for decades. That, in itself, is huge.”

He added, “Families will gather in their babies’ rooms or in big chairs or in libraries for generations to come and they will read the Lantern House. So, if it is on that list, then great. If not, it is still great.”

Ben brings up a good point about how proud Erin should feel regardless. She still put the work in to create this piece of art that people will treasure for many years to come. And that, of course, her family will always treasure.

“You are hearing a lot of noise around this thing that you made. Try not to listen,” Ben concluded. “I love you. Your daughters love you. We also love this book. e are proud of you. you are an amazing person.”