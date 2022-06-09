‘Homeland’s Damian Lewis Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis has built a career of successful TV roles including Nicholas Brody in Homeland and Bobby Axelrod in Billions. But Lewis experienced tragedy when his wife of 14 years, Helen McCrory, passed away from cancer at the age of 52 last year.

Recently, Lewis held a memorial service at St Paul’s Church in London’s Covent Garden to honor his late wife one year after her death. Lewis was joined by his children and a host of celebrities such as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and Keeley Hawes.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain following the service, Lewis took a moment to reflect on the love his late wife left behind that remains with him every day.

“She was a fabulous human being,” Lewis said of his late wife. “People of all walks of life have been in touch to say what an impact she had in their life. She was celebrated by her tribe – the profession, the acting profession – actors, directors, writers, producers – and she’s much, much missed.”

Helen McCrory was an established actress in her own right. Her CV includes roles in films such as Skyfall, the Harry Potter franchise, and Hugo. Alongside many other film, TV, and stage roles; McCrory left behind a successful body of work. However, her acting credits will not be all she is remembered for. She also leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love that lives on with her husband’s memory.

“When she came to Soccer Aid the very first time, I’d gone into my hotel room at The Lowry in Manchester and it was covered in Union Jack bunting and England flags everywhere which she’d gone out and bought and decorated the room with,” Lewis lovingly recounted. “So, she’s with us. She’s with us again this year.”

Helen McCory’s Death Came as a Shock to Her Own Friends

McCory kept her battle with the disease a guarded secret. Even the couple’s friends found out about the severity only days before the rest of the world knew. Actor David Harewood was a friend and worked with Lewis on Homeland, and he revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail how he found out.

“Damian got in touch a couple of days before the news broke, he let us all know,” said Harewood. “It was all very, very upsetting. Nobody knew. None of us knew what she was battling. It was shocking and unbelievably sad. Damian did such a tremendous job in publicly handling all that.”

At the time of her death, Lewis issued the following statement about his wife’s passing. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” said Lewis. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”