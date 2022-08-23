How ‘Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Kids Helped Save DIY Network Show

The home renovation show became a very popular genre during the pandemic. People were stuck inside for weeks on end and these shows helped them fantasize about getting out and creating their own new memories. Perhaps the most popular of these shows was Fixer Upper. Where Chip and Joanna Gaines fixed up newly purchased homes to give their clients the house of their dreams.

They weren’t the only renovation show to gain popularity though. Maine Cabin Masters also became a popular show on the DIY Network. But when that channel came to an end to make way for the Gaines’s own Magnolia Network, many DIY shows also ended. But the Gaines did bring back a few shows from the grave, and Cabin Masters was one of them.

Star of Cabin Masters Chase Morrill spoke to People this week and revealed why the Gaines family chose to keep their show on the new network.

“They said, ‘It’s funny, we don’t own a TV, but every time we pick the kids up from their grandparents’, we ask them what they were doing. They’re like, “Watching Maine Cabin Masters,”‘ Chase said.

Chase and his sister Ashley also said they’re grateful the Magnolia Network gave Cabin Masters a new home. However, he did jokingly note he and his rag-tag crew don’t quite fit in with the more polished shows on the network. “They’re more like dandelions,” Ashley joked.

‘Maine Cabin Masters’ Change Lives and Their Town

Maine Cabin Masters is currently in its seventh season. The show follows the New England crew as they restore run-down family vacation cabins, also known as “camps” in the region. They’re often in remote locations and have been impacted by major weather.

The show was one of the DIY Network’s most popular shows. As they currently film a new season, the stars’ business, Kennebec Cabin Company, has a waitlist of more than 3,000 applicants hoping to have their homes renovated by the team.

The popularity of Cabin Masters has even made a major impact on their hometown of Manchester. A small town about an hour north of Portland.

Ashley’s husband, Ryan Eldridge, described how their town is developing in the wake of their success. “There’s restaurants popping up. The local theater is getting redone. It really is changing a lot and I’m proud to say we have had something to do with it.”

“People tell us that they moved here just because of the show,” Ashley said. “We’ve been given an amazing opportunity. And to see how it’s already helped some small businesses and what we can provide our employees. We’re very, very grateful.”

“It’s genuine too,” Chase said. “Because we all live here. We’re all from here. We don’t want to be anywhere else, so we’re proud to show off where we live and the beauty of it.”